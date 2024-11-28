Cole Abate faces Japanese icon Shinya Aoki in ONE Championship debut: “That’s what excites me” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom “Ice” Cole Abate makes his ONE Championship debut in just a matter of weeks, and the American superstar is ready to hit the ground running. 

Cole Abate

Abate meets former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion and Japanese icon Shinya Aoki in a lightweight submission grappling bout. This happens at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Abate joined ONE’s ranks earlier this month. He believes ONE Championship is the place he needs to be. And at only 19 years old, the world is his oyster. 

“I think there’s a lot of potential for me to add to my audience and add to my image as being the young guy, the person that has been doing everything right since they were a kid, and be able to show that story to even more people,” Abate said. 

“So I think that’s what excites me, and I feel like it’s in line with my goals.” 

ONE Championship has become a hotbed for some of the best grappling talent in the world. Naturally, Abate believes he deserves to be among the likes of Tye and Kade Ruotolo. 

That made his decision to sign with ONE easier. And starting at ONE Fight Night 26, Abate looks to get started on his goal of becoming one of the best ever. 

“I’ve had my goals since I’ve been a kid about what I wanna do once I’m a black belt. My goal is to go down as one of the best Americans this sport has ever seen, and everything that ONE is offering to me is in line with that,” he said. 

Cole Abate looks to announce arrival in ONE Championship by beating Shinya Aoki

“Ice” Cole Abate is a new name to ONE Championship fans, but he’ll be going straight from the frying pan into the fire at ONE Fight Night 26. 

Aoki is accomplished in both MMA and grappling settings, so he’ll have no qualms in tussling with the new kid on the block. 

But the American is no small fish. And he’ll look to soar up the ranks with a dominant win over the Japanese legend. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

