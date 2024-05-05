Robert Whittaker disagrees with fans saying Steve Erceg was robbed at UFC 301: “I thought Pantoja did enough to win”

By Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Robert Whittaker may have wanted Steve Erceg to win UFC gold, but he doesn’t agree with the notion that he was robbed against Alexandre Pantoja.

Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Erceg sent a clear message despite the defeat in the main event of UFC 301. Going into his UFC Flyweight Championship bout against Pantoja, Erceg was the number 10-ranked 125-pounder in the UFC. After Saturday night, he figures to get a nice boost since he came close to defeating the champion. In the end, Pantoja came through when it mattered the most, gaining control of the challenger in the final frame to seal a unanimous decision win.

While some fans believe Erceg was robbed of a title win, Whittaker doesn’t see it that way.

RELATED: STEVE ERCEG REACTS TO UFC 301 LOSS AGAINST ALEXANDRE PANTOJA: “I JUST BLEW IT”

Robert Whittaker Dismisses Notion That Steve Erceg Was Robbed At UFC 301

During an episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker weighed in on the Pantoja vs. Erceg fight result. The former UFC Middleweight Champion said he doesn’t see anything controversial about the outcome (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“We’re Australians, I wanted to see Steve get that title and bring it back, but I don’t know how much of this ‘controversy’ I can look into because I thought Pantoja did enough to win.”

Whittaker went on to share how he was scoring the fight and why Erceg wasn’t able to impress the judges enough to sway things in his favor.

“Personally, I had Pantoja winning the first three [rounds], I thought four went to Erceg and I think five could have been either way,” Whittaker said. “The way Steve finished [the fight] was kind of bad – you never want to finish on your back.”

Erceg looked quite disappointed in himself after the fight, but he figures to be at the top of the heap in the flyweight division. Time will tell who he is matched up with next.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker Steve Erceg UFC

Related

Anthony Smith Bruce Buffer flub

Anthony Smith reacts to Bruce Buffer's UFC 301 flub: "I just hope he's not beating himself up too bad"

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024
Steve Erceg lands punch on Alexandre Pantoja UFC 301
UFC

Steve Erceg reacts to UFC 301 loss against Alexandre Pantoja: "I Just Blew It"

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Steve Erceg reacted shortly after falling short in his first UFC title fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

Michel Pereira, UFC 301, Bonus, UFC
UFC 301

UFC 301 Bonus Report: Michel Pereira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

The Octagon returned to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 301 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg.

Alexandre Pantoja
Steve Erceg

Pros react after Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 301 event was headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Alexandre Pantoja taking on Steve Erceg.

Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, UFC 301, UFC, Results
Steve Erceg

UFC 301 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

Jose Aldo, UFC 301, UFC, Jonathan Martinez

Pros react after Jose Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC 301 Results: Jose Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the co-main event between Jose Aldo and Jonathan Martinez.

Anthony Smith
UFC

UFC 301 Results: Anthony Smith stops Vitor Petrino in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Vitor Petrino and Anthony Smith.

Michel Pereira
Michel Pereira

UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Ihor Potieria.

Caio Borralho, UFC 301, Results, UFC, Paul Craig
Paul Craig

UFC 301 Results: Caio Borralho KO's Paul Craig (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Paul Craig.