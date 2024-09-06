ONE shifts Mikey Musumeci vs. Bebeto Oliveira to openweight contest at ONE 168: Denver
The roller coaster ride continues for Mikey Musumeci.
As the 28-year-old star reports for duty at ONE 168: Denver this Friday, September 6, he has faced a series of hurdles before stepping inside the Circle at Ball Arena.
Originally, “Darth Rigatoni” was slated to move up in weight for a showdown with ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo. But the latter was forced to withdraw due to an injury he sustained during the Craig Jones Invitational.
With the bout in jeopardy, ONE Championship quickly acted to salvage the situation. Bebeto Oliveira was secured as a last-minute replacement, ensuring that Musumeci would still compete at ONE 168.
But instead of vying for the lightweight crown, the American prodigy would now defend his own ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title.
Just when it seemed everything was back on track, another twist emerged. Musumeci failed to make weight and pass the hydration test on Thursday, September 5, forcing him to vacate his throne.
Despite this setback, the match will still proceed — but now as an openweight contest.
Though the loss of his belt is undoubtedly a disappointment, Musumeci’s presence on the card is a silver lining for fans who are eager to see him in action.
The grappling ace will now look to overcome these hurdles and prove his skills, regardless of the unfortunate incident.
ONE 168 offers stellar cast this Friday in addition to Mikey Musumeci
ONE 168: Denver still promises to be an unforgettable night, with other notable names set to take center stage.
The main event features Jonathan Haggerty, who stakes his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Adding to the intrigue, Muay Thai legends Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwanmuang are penciled to lock horns in a dream matchup.
Meanwhile, former two-division ONE MMA World Champion Aung La N Sang returns to the Circle to take on the undefeated Shamil Erdogan.
Full card:
- ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Jonathan Haggerty (C) vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9
- Openweight Submission Grappling: Mikey Musumeci vs. Bebeto Oliveira
- Catchweight (140lbs) Muay Thai: Liam Harrison vs. Seksan Or Kwanmuang
- Middleweight MMA: Aung La N Sang vs. Shamil Erdogan
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: John Lineker vs. Asa Ten Pow
- Welterweight MMA: Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Isi Fitikefu
- Atomweight MMA: Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza
- Lightweight MMA: Adrian Lee vs. Nico Cornejo
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Johan Ghazali vs. Josue Cruz
- Flyweight Muay ThaI: Sean Climaco vs. Johan Estupinan
