ONE shifts Mikey Musumeci vs. Bebeto Oliveira to openweight contest at ONE 168: Denver 

The roller coaster ride continues for Mikey Musumeci.

As the 28-year-old star reports for duty at ONE 168: Denver this Friday, September 6, he has faced a series of hurdles before stepping inside the Circle at Ball Arena.

Originally, “Darth Rigatoni” was slated to move up in weight for a showdown with ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo. But the latter was forced to withdraw due to an injury he sustained during the Craig Jones Invitational.

With the bout in jeopardy, ONE Championship quickly acted to salvage the situation. Bebeto Oliveira was secured as a last-minute replacement, ensuring that Musumeci would still compete at ONE 168.

But instead of vying for the lightweight crown, the American prodigy would now defend his own ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title.

Just when it seemed everything was back on track, another twist emerged. Musumeci failed to make weight and pass the hydration test on Thursday, September 5, forcing him to vacate his throne.

Despite this setback, the match will still proceed — but now as an openweight contest.

Though the loss of his belt is undoubtedly a disappointment, Musumeci’s presence on the card is a silver lining for fans who are eager to see him in action.

The grappling ace will now look to overcome these hurdles and prove his skills, regardless of the unfortunate incident.