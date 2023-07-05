Robert Whittaker calls Dricus Du Plessis the “most dangerous fight” of his career

By Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Robert Whittaker has nothing but praise for UFC 290 opponent Dricus Du Plessis.

Robert Whittaker, UFC 290

Whittaker is set to take on Du Plessis on Saturday in a scrap he is a sizeable betting favorite in as many expect him to cruise to a win. However, Du Plessis is oozing with confidence that he will pull off the upset and thinks he will finish Whittaker.

Although many fans and fighters alike are overlooking Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker isn’t. Instead, he believes the South African is the most dangerous fight of his career.

‘He has nothing to lose’

“He’s the most dangerous fight to date. That is because he is unwritten, everything in hindsight is easy. He’s the unknown and I understand the dangers he presents, not only is well-rounded, and an athlete, physically he’s a big, he’s not a small fella. He has nothing to lose,” Robert Whittaker said at 290 UFC media day.

“Everyone has already washed him, he’s the underdog in this fight. Tell me something more dangerous than a man with nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Robert Whittaker continued. “To show respect to that level of danger he has brought, I have trained like a madman for the last 14 weeks. May the best man win, he is going to get the best version of myself come this weekend.”

RELATED: Sean Strickland calls for title shot following latest win at UFC Vegas 76.

There is no question Dricus Du Plessis is a dangerous opponent as he has finished four of his five UFC fights. And, as Robert Whittaker says, many fans are overlooking him, so the fact people expect Du Plessis to lose makes him extra dangerous.

Yet, even with Robert Whittaker thinking Dricus Du Plessis will be the most dangerous fight of his career, he is confident he will get his hand raised. Should the Aussie win on Saturday at UFC 290, it will secure him a third crack at Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Robert Whittaker UFC

