Pros react after Robert Whittaker KO’s Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Robert Whittaker taking on Ikram Aliskerov.

Whittaker (27-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa this past February at UFC 298. The victory was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Meanwhile, Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA) entered the contest having gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Russian standout had scored stoppage victories over Phil Hawes and Warley Alvez in his first two Octagon appearances in 2023.

Tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Robert Whittaker was able to hurt Ikram Aliskerov early and never took his foot off the gas. After landing a hard kick, ‘The Reaper’ connected with a beautiful uppercut that sat the Russian down. A few follow up shots was all the referee needed to see to step in and wave off the bout.

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker def. Ikram Aliskerov via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ below:

Bobby does not look happy pic.twitter.com/JF8pqhoAhR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 22, 2024

Bobby looks ready to run through a brick wall. Excited for this one! #UFCSaudiArabia — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 22, 2024

BOBBY FUCKIN KNUCKS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 22, 2024

Whittaker was a bridge too far for Aliskerov. Whittaker finishes him early in the first round. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 22, 2024

The veteran in Whitaker, knowing that the uppercut would eventually be there. #UFCSaudiArabia — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 22, 2024

That uppercut was NASTYYYY#UFCSaudiArabia — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 22, 2024

@robwhittakermma is a beast!! One of the best to do it #UFCSaudiArabia — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 22, 2024

Stunning right hand!!! What a finish!! #UFCSaudiArabia — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 22, 2024

Wow! What a performance by Whitaker! #UFCSaudiArabia — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 22, 2024

Who would you like to see Robert Whittaker fight next following his knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov this evening in Riyadh?