Pros react after Robert Whittaker KO’s Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia

By Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Robert Whittaker taking on Ikram Aliskerov.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros React, UFC

Whittaker (27-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa this past February at UFC 298. The victory was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Meanwhile, Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA) entered the contest having gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Russian standout had scored stoppage victories over Phil Hawes and Warley Alvez in his first two Octagon appearances in 2023.

Tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Robert Whittaker was able to hurt Ikram Aliskerov early and never took his foot off the gas. After landing a hard kick, ‘The Reaper’ connected with a beautiful uppercut that sat the Russian down. A few follow up shots was all the referee needed to see to step in and wave off the bout.

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker def. Ikram Aliskerov via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ below:

Who would you like to see Robert Whittaker fight next following his knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov this evening in Riyadh?

Related

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Results, UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker KO's Ikram Aliskerov (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024
alexander-volkov
Sergey Pavlovich

Pros react after Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a key heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Alexander Volkov, UFC 267
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the co-main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Kelvin Gastelum, UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez.

Johnny Walker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Volkan Oezdemir KO's Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main card was kicked off by a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.

Volkan Oezdemir

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO's Johnny Walker (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024
UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2024

The Octagon invades Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen responds to Conor McGregor's "Pie-Hole" tweet, doubles down on rehab claims

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

Chael Sonnen has responded to Conor McGregor’s fiery tweet in which he verbally attacks the former UFC title challenger over claims of substance abuse.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Report | Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after 'The Notorious' reveals broken toe: "You finally got exposed"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Years after the cancelation of their UFC 196 fight, Rafael dos Anjos is taking aim at Conor McGregor.