UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Robert Whittaker one of four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon invaded Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Robert Whittaker was able to hurt Ikram Aliskerov early and never took his foot off the gas. After landing a hard kick, ‘The Reaper’ connected with a beautiful uppercut that sat the Russian down (see that here). A few follow up shots was all the referee needed to see to step in and wave off the bout.

UFC Saudi Arabia was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) going up against Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA). The contest resulted in a dominant performance for the former Bellator champion. ‘Drago’ was able to utilize his low kicks and jab to frustrate and overwhelm Pavlovich, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory. The win marked Volkov’s fourth in a row and likely sets him up for a title eliminator bout in his next appearance.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Robert Whittaker earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov in tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

Performance of the night: Volkan Oezdemir pocketed an extra $50k for his brutal first-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker (see that here).

Performance of the night: Shara Magomedov earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Antonio Trocoli.

Performance of the night: Felipe Lima pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Muhammad Naimov.

