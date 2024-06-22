UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Robert Whittaker one of four ‘POTN’ winners

By Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

The Octagon invaded Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov.

Robert Whittaker

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Robert Whittaker was able to hurt Ikram Aliskerov early and never took his foot off the gas. After landing a hard kick, ‘The Reaper’ connected with a beautiful uppercut that sat the Russian down (see that here). A few follow up shots was all the referee needed to see to step in and wave off the bout.

UFC Saudi Arabia was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) going up against Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA). The contest resulted in a dominant performance for the former Bellator champion. ‘Drago’ was able to utilize his low kicks and jab to frustrate and overwhelm Pavlovich, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory. The win marked Volkov’s fourth in a row and likely sets him up for a title eliminator bout in his next appearance.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Saudi Arabia, Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, UFC, Start Times, Fight Card

Performance of the night: Robert Whittaker  earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov in tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

Performance of the night: Volkan Oezdemir pocketed an extra $50k for his brutal first-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker (see that here).

Performance of the night: Shara Magomedov earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Antonio Trocoli.

Performance of the night: Felipe Lima pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Muhammad Naimov.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC UFC Saudi Arabia

Related

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros React, UFC

Pros react after Robert Whittaker KO's Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024
Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker KO's Ikram Aliskerov (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the main event between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov.

alexander-volkov
Sergey Pavlovich

Pros react after Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a key heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Alexander Volkov, UFC 267
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the co-main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Kelvin Gastelum, UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez.

Johnny Walker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Volkan Oezdemir KO's Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024
Volkan Oezdemir
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO's Johnny Walker (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.

UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2024

The Octagon invades Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen responds to Conor McGregor's "Pie-Hole" tweet, doubles down on rehab claims

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

Chael Sonnen has responded to Conor McGregor’s fiery tweet in which he verbally attacks the former UFC title challenger over claims of substance abuse.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Report | Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap.