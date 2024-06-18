Bo Nickal goes to bat for Conor McGregor following criticism of his UFC 303 withdrawal: “He’s literally torn his ACL and fought”

By Harry Kettle - June 18, 2024

Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation regarding Conor McGregor and his withdrawal from UFC 303.

Conor McGregor

As we know, Conor McGregor has been ruled out of UFC 303 due to injury. As a result, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are stepping up to fight for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Of course, for many fans, the bigger concern is whether or not McGregor will still be able to return later this year – which is what the promotion seems to be shooting for.

RELATED: Montana mountains cost Bo Nickal a potential big money fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: “I didn’t get back to cell service for 3 days”

The Irishman is a determined man and has already been through a lot in mixed martial arts. At the same time, if his injury relates to his previously broken leg, it could be bad news. He’s made it known that he’s incredibly hungry to compete, but there’s a chance his body has different ideas.

Bo Nickal, one of the UFC’s most promising young fighters, recently gave his thoughts on how it may all play out.

Nickal’s McGregor view

“I heard he’s fighting in like two months,” Nickal said. “They’re [UFC] doing it in August or September. If they might do it at The Sphere, it would be crazy. I think the fight’s gonna happen. I just think it’s going to happen later this year, it’s gotta happen.”

“The longer they build it up, the bigger it’ll be… He’s literally torn his ACL and fought. I think he really wants to win this fight, and this is big. This is his comeback fight from a massive broken tibia. It’s a big fight for him. If he wins this fight, his fighting career is kind of back, if not, I don’t know what happens.”

Quotes via MMA News

What’s next for Conor McGregor? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bo Nickal Conor McGregor UFC

