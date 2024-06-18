Nico Carrillo promises to torch Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23: “I’m bringing the heat”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2024

Nico Carrillo has promised nothing short of a spectacular display when he returns to the ring on July 6.

Nico Carrillo

The #1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender locks horns with #4-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex in a three-round duel.

This happens at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Locked in on a fourth consecutive victory, he wants to deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

“I’m bringing the heat,” the Scottish warrior wrote when he shared the clip of his second-round demolition of Muangthai PK Saenchai in June 2023 on Instagram.

“King of the North” managed to talk more about his upcoming assignment when he sat down with Sky Sports MMA Club for an interview.

While Carrillo acknowledges Saemapetch’s skill and contributions to the sport, he is unequivocal about his intentions in their encounter.

“Listen, when I fight a guy, I need to get their mind unsettled. I’ll need to be backing him up and then we’ll test that character,” he said.

“[Saemapetch] is a great competitor, he’s been out there with some of the best fighters. He’s won loads of fights at the highest levels. He had a great fight with Nong-O, a good war with Tawanchai, Kulabdam, too, so he is great. But I just need to get him out.”

Nico Carrillo expects huge payoff if he beats Saemapetch

Nico Carrillo is fully focused on his mission at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

He knows that a win over Saemapetch Fairtex is crucial not just for maintaining his ranking, but for propelling him toward a potential showdown against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty.

“There’s nothing other than that Haggerty fight. I want to take that belt off him, there’s nothing more I’d love to do more than that,” he said.

