Jamahal Hill blasts Magomed Ankalaev for “boring” fight at UFC 308: “That performance sucked”

By Cole Shelton - October 29, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was not happy with Magomed Ankalaev’s performance at UFC 308.

Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev picked up a decision win over Aleksandar Rakic in a rather lackluster fight. Neither man threw many strikes, as Hill called it boring. But, he says the blame is on Ankalaev for making it such a boring fight.

“Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Holy shit, what a pretty boring fight. Pretty boring, fellas. I’m going to be real,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I’m always going to be real whenever it comes to talking about fights, and this fight was boring. It showed a lack of weapons. I’m not going to say on Rakic’s side. Because Rakic kind of got into his bag a little bit and kind of showed some of the weapons he has. It showed a lack of weapons on Magomed’s end. I’ll get into that later. It seems like we’re probably going to be on a collision course, so I’ll elaborate on that on another time. But Rakic showed a lack of fight IQ.”

Although Jamahal Hill was frustrated with Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian did what he needed to do to get the win. He was able to get the decision win and likely secure himself as the next title contender at light heavyweight.

Jamahal Hill doesn’t think Magomed Ankalaev should get the next title shot

Although UFC CEO Dana White said Magomed Ankalaev will be getting the next title shot, Jamahal Hill doesn’t think that should be the case.

Instead, Hill thinks Ankalaev shouldn’t be rewarded with a title shot after a boring fight.

“Magomed is wholeheartedly a counterfighter,” Hill said. “That’s what I mean by lack of tools. Lack of tools is being able to come forward and enter, things that actually get you forward and enter into range. That’s not something that he’s good at doing, which against Alex and I, is going to be a problem.

“Assuming he gets the title shot now, giving somebody a title shot off a performance like that, I mean, obviously he’s got the resume and deserves the title shot, but that performance sucked, and I know they (UFC) don’t like him. So, you never know,” Hill concluded.

However, all signs point to Ankalaev getting the next title shot. Hill, meanwhile, doesn’t have his next fight booked and hasn’t fought since he was knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 300.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jamahal Hill Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Robelis Despaigne

UFC reportedly parts ways with Robelis Despaigne among others in recent roster purge

Josh Evanoff - October 29, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington
UFC

Paddy Pimblett shows interest in fighting 'fake prick' Colby Covington next: "I don't like that lad"

Josh Evanoff - October 29, 2024

If the UFC calls Paddy Pimblett for a welterweight fight against Colby Covington, he’d listen.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall teases move to the WWE after wrapping UFC career: "I'd be lying if I said I didn't enjoy it"

Josh Evanoff - October 29, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is seemingly interested in heading to the WWE.

Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes calls to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312 in interim title fight: "Ilia wants to take time off..."

Josh Evanoff - October 29, 2024

If Ilia Topuria is taking time off, Diego Lopes wants Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312 in Australia.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Doctor explains why Conor McGregor was "Justified" for UFC 303 pullout after pinky toe injury

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2024

A renowned medical expert has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s shocking withdrawal from his planned UFC comeback after suffering a pinky toe injury.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones "Extends his thanks" after plea deal reached in Albuquerque assault case

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria could KO Islam Makhachev if he tries champ-champ status

Cole Shelton - October 29, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski believes that Ilia Topuria could become a champ-champ if he tries to.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
Matt Brown

Ilia Topuria should be 2024 'Fighter of the Year,' says former UFC veteran Matt Brown

Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown believes Ilia Topuria should be a lock for the 2024 “Fighter of the Year.”

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

It’s almost time to head back to the Big Apple as we prepare for UFC 309 in New York City, headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in facing off against top challenger Khamzat Chimaev.