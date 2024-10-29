Jamahal Hill blasts Magomed Ankalaev for “boring” fight at UFC 308: “That performance sucked”
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was not happy with Magomed Ankalaev’s performance at UFC 308.
Ankalaev picked up a decision win over Aleksandar Rakic in a rather lackluster fight. Neither man threw many strikes, as Hill called it boring. But, he says the blame is on Ankalaev for making it such a boring fight.
“Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Holy shit, what a pretty boring fight. Pretty boring, fellas. I’m going to be real,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I’m always going to be real whenever it comes to talking about fights, and this fight was boring. It showed a lack of weapons. I’m not going to say on Rakic’s side. Because Rakic kind of got into his bag a little bit and kind of showed some of the weapons he has. It showed a lack of weapons on Magomed’s end. I’ll get into that later. It seems like we’re probably going to be on a collision course, so I’ll elaborate on that on another time. But Rakic showed a lack of fight IQ.”
Although Jamahal Hill was frustrated with Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian did what he needed to do to get the win. He was able to get the decision win and likely secure himself as the next title contender at light heavyweight.
Jamahal Hill doesn’t think Magomed Ankalaev should get the next title shot
Although UFC CEO Dana White said Magomed Ankalaev will be getting the next title shot, Jamahal Hill doesn’t think that should be the case.
Instead, Hill thinks Ankalaev shouldn’t be rewarded with a title shot after a boring fight.
“Magomed is wholeheartedly a counterfighter,” Hill said. “That’s what I mean by lack of tools. Lack of tools is being able to come forward and enter, things that actually get you forward and enter into range. That’s not something that he’s good at doing, which against Alex and I, is going to be a problem.
“Assuming he gets the title shot now, giving somebody a title shot off a performance like that, I mean, obviously he’s got the resume and deserves the title shot, but that performance sucked, and I know they (UFC) don’t like him. So, you never know,” Hill concluded.
However, all signs point to Ankalaev getting the next title shot. Hill, meanwhile, doesn’t have his next fight booked and hasn’t fought since he was knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 300.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jamahal Hill Magomed Ankalaev UFC