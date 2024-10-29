Jamahal Hill blasts Magomed Ankalaev for “boring” fight at UFC 308: “That performance sucked”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was not happy with Magomed Ankalaev’s performance at UFC 308.

Ankalaev picked up a decision win over Aleksandar Rakic in a rather lackluster fight. Neither man threw many strikes, as Hill called it boring. But, he says the blame is on Ankalaev for making it such a boring fight.

“Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Holy shit, what a pretty boring fight. Pretty boring, fellas. I’m going to be real,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I’m always going to be real whenever it comes to talking about fights, and this fight was boring. It showed a lack of weapons. I’m not going to say on Rakic’s side. Because Rakic kind of got into his bag a little bit and kind of showed some of the weapons he has. It showed a lack of weapons on Magomed’s end. I’ll get into that later. It seems like we’re probably going to be on a collision course, so I’ll elaborate on that on another time. But Rakic showed a lack of fight IQ.”

Although Jamahal Hill was frustrated with Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian did what he needed to do to get the win. He was able to get the decision win and likely secure himself as the next title contender at light heavyweight.