Jim Miller reveals a plethora of injuries he sustained during UFC 300 loss, including needing 23 stitches

Jim Miller suffered a couple of injuries during his UFC 300 loss to Bobby Green on Saturday.

‘A-10’ entered the fight as the underdog, but it was a chance for him to enter the lightweight rankings. Unfortunately for Miller, he wound up suffering a lopsided decision loss against Green and when the final bell rang, he was bloody and cut up.

Now, following the loss at UFC 300, Miller took to his FaceBook page to reveal he broke his hand and toe early in the fight, as well as receiving 23 stitches near his eye.

“23 stitches, which is pretty good. Broke my hand at some point in the first, in the later half of the round, broke my toe. Guess I need some milk,” Miller said on his FaceBook page.

Jim Miller says he plans on starting his garden as he needs time to heal up before even thinking about taking another fight.

With the loss to Green at UFC 300, Jim Miller is now 37-18 and one No Contest as a pro. Miller is now 26-17 and one NC in the UFC while the loss to Green snapped his two-fight winning streak.

But, despite the loss, Miller has no plans of retiring as before UFC 300, he spoke to BJPENN.com and laid out his ideal retirement plan, which includes a couple more fights in the promotion.

“I think, this might be breaking, but I don’t want to fight more than 50 times in the UFC, as silly as that sounds. Another year or two fighting three times a year. A win gets me to 27 in the UFC, I’m only three away from 30 and I don’t think anybody touches that honestly. That is a pretty good accomplishment. But obviously, there is that thing, that shiny piece of gold that is still there… I’m still gunning for that belt,” Miller said.

In his career, Miller holds notable wins over Donald Cerrone, Charles Oliveira, Clay Guida, Joe Lauzon, and Yancy Medeiros among others.