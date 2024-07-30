Robelis Despaigne booked for October UFC return against former NFL player Austen Lane

By Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Robelis Despaigne is booked to return to the UFC this October against form NFL player Austen Lane.

Robelis Despaigne

According to MMAJunkie, the former taekwondo Olympian, Despaigne (5-1 MMA) will return to the Octagon on Saturday, October 19th to face former NFL player Austen Lane (12-5 MMA) in a three-round heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Bad Boy’ has 1 win and 1 loss under the UFC banner. Despaigne most recently fought and lost to Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA) by unanimous decision this past May. In his inaugural UFC bout Despaigne defeated Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA) by TKO at 0:18 of Round 1.

Lane, 36, has had 2 losses and 1 no-contest in his last 3 fights in the Octagon. The two-time DWCS alum is a former NFL defensive end, playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2010 to 2012.

Lane will be seeking his first UFC win in his fourth attempt.

Robelis Despaigne will be looking to get back in the win column after his most recent loss to ‘Salsa Boy’.

With the addition of the Despaigne and Lane fight, the UFC Fight Night lineup for October 19th includes:

  • Anthony Hernandez (12-2 MMA) vs. Michel Pereira (31-11 MMA)
  • Asu Almabayev (20-2 MMA) vs. Matheus Nicolau (19-4 MMA)

Are you looking forward to seeing Robelis Despaigne back in action this October?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robelis Despaigne UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Tom Aspinall beats Jon Jones: “He can never been counted out from a fight”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024
Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could both retire following UFC 309.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC’s final straw with Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly his attempt to negotiate with PFL prior to the final fight on his contract.

Belal Muhammad
Paddy Pimblett

Watch | Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “Most boring champion ever”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 title triumph wasn’t overly flattering.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304

What's next for the stars of UFC 304?

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024
Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape alleges Muhammad Mokaev tapped to a guillotine in UFC 304 fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape feels he should’ve been awarded a submission win over Muhammad Mokaev.

Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen explains why Sean O'Malley fight will be a "tough one" for Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Cory Sandhagen believes Merab Dvalishvili will have his hands full against Sean O’Malley.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
UFC

Belal Muhammad declares himself the "Best boxer in MMA" after UFC 304 title win

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad feels he earned more than a world championship against Leon Edwards.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks one fight should be added to the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view at the Las Vegas Sphere.