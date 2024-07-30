Robelis Despaigne booked for October UFC return against former NFL player Austen Lane

Robelis Despaigne is booked to return to the UFC this October against form NFL player Austen Lane.

According to MMAJunkie, the former taekwondo Olympian, Despaigne (5-1 MMA) will return to the Octagon on Saturday, October 19th to face former NFL player Austen Lane (12-5 MMA) in a three-round heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Bad Boy’ has 1 win and 1 loss under the UFC banner. Despaigne most recently fought and lost to Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA) by unanimous decision this past May. In his inaugural UFC bout Despaigne defeated Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA) by TKO at 0:18 of Round 1.

Lane, 36, has had 2 losses and 1 no-contest in his last 3 fights in the Octagon. The two-time DWCS alum is a former NFL defensive end, playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2010 to 2012.

Lane will be seeking his first UFC win in his fourth attempt.

Robelis Despaigne will be looking to get back in the win column after his most recent loss to ‘Salsa Boy’.

With the addition of the Despaigne and Lane fight, the UFC Fight Night lineup for October 19th includes:

Anthony Hernandez (12-2 MMA) vs. Michel Pereira (31-11 MMA)

Asu Almabayev (20-2 MMA) vs. Matheus Nicolau (19-4 MMA)

Are you looking forward to seeing Robelis Despaigne back in action this October?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!