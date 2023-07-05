Dricus Du Plessis plans to prove he’s the “new star” by finishing “gatekeeper” Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis is ready to make a statement at UFC 290.

Du Plessis is set to take on Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator fight on the main card in Las Vegas on Saturday. While the booking admittedly came as a bit of a surprise, the South African was fine taking the fight as he wants to earn his title shot by beating the best.

Dricus Du Plessis also believes the UFC has confidence in him that he will win, so he is ready to prove them right.

“I think I could have gotten the title fight, to be honest with you. I almost believe the title fight was imminent if the Whittaker fight didn’t happen they would’ve given me the title shot anyway,” Du Plessis said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m not looking to earn my title shot off of hype, or anything other than the fact that I deserve to be there because I am the best and beat the best. When they offered me the fight, I just said yes because I am here to fight…

“He is a gatekeeper that just won’t let anybody through. That is why it is so interesting they gave me that fight,” Du Plessis continued. “The UFC believes they are in a position where I am the new star, if I get past Whittaker, I am the only other person outside the champion to do that. That’s what I’m going out there to do that, I’m going out there to prove them right.”