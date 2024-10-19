Pro fighters react after Francis Ngannou KO’s Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants

By Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

Tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event was headlined by a heavyweight super fight between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, Pros react

Ngannou (18-3 MMA) was returning to MMA this evening for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022. ‘The Predator’ had most previously competed in boxing, where he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua (see that here).

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira (13-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over former Bellator champion Ryan Bader this past February. ‘Problema’ had entered the contest sporting a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Tonight’s ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ super fight resulted in a brutal first-round knockout victory for ‘The Predator’. The former UFC champion was able to get the fight to the ground in the early moments of the contest and proceeded to demolish Renan Ferreira with some nasty ground and pound. The referee eventually pulled Francis Ngannou off but not before the now former PFL champ was put out cold.

Official PFL Battle of the Giants Results: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Francis Ngannou defeating Renan Ferreira:

Who would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight next following his KO victory over Renan Ferreira this evening in Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

Related

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, KO, Results

PFL Results: Francis Ngannou KO's Renan Ferreira (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024
Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco, PFL, Results
Larissa Pacheco

PFL Results: Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view results, including the women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco.

PFL, Battle of the Giants, Results, Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

The PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view fight card takes place today in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall predicts a hypothetical fight against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on how a hypothetical fight between him and Francis Ngannou would play out.

Gegard Mousasi
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi files lawsuit against the PFL, seeks $15 million in damages

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is now suing the PFL.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Francis Ngannou teases unlikely finish in upcoming MMA return against Renan Ferreira: “I’ve been working on some little tricks”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024
Cris Cyborg Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Holly Holm backing former opponent Cris Cyborg to beat Larissa Pacheco in PFL debut: "Go in there and get that championship"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

Holly Holm is backing Cris Cyborg to defeat Larissa Pacheco this weekend in her PFL debut.

Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison accuses PFL of treating fighters poorly: "The truth will come out"

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Two-time PFL championship winner Kayla Harrison responded to founder Donn Davis’s ongoing attacks by shedding a small light on how the league treats its roster.

Francis Ngannou
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall questions Francis Ngannou's elite status outside UFC: "These aren’t the best guys in the world"

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes it’s tough to put Francis Ngannou in an elite class if he isn’t fighting under the UFC banner.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

PFL’s Donn Davis expects Dana White to make major UFC announcement in attempt to stifle Francis Ngannou’s MMA return

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.