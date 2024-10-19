Pro fighters react after Francis Ngannou KO’s Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants

Tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event was headlined by a heavyweight super fight between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

Ngannou (18-3 MMA) was returning to MMA this evening for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022. ‘The Predator’ had most previously competed in boxing, where he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua (see that here).

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira (13-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over former Bellator champion Ryan Bader this past February. ‘Problema’ had entered the contest sporting a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Tonight’s ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ super fight resulted in a brutal first-round knockout victory for ‘The Predator’. The former UFC champion was able to get the fight to the ground in the early moments of the contest and proceeded to demolish Renan Ferreira with some nasty ground and pound. The referee eventually pulled Francis Ngannou off but not before the now former PFL champ was put out cold.

Official PFL Battle of the Giants Results: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ below:

Didn’t take long… 1min into round 1 and Francis gets the takedown — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) October 19, 2024

Ngannou vs. Ferreira about to get started. Five round fight, 93.3% combined finishing rate. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Francis Ngannou defeating Renan Ferreira:

Let’s fucking go Francis . The real fucking heavyweight champ!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 19, 2024

Ngannou is a bad mtfka 🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 19, 2024

So happy for Francis — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 19, 2024

UFC has zero competition in MMA. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2024

THE RICH GET RICHER ILL GET THAT BACK. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2024

CALLED IT — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 19, 2024

