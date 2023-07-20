UFC Nashville gets a new main event as Cory Sandhagen now takes on Rob Font

Cory Sandhagen will remain on UFC Nashville and will still headline the card.

Sandhagen was originally supposed to face Umar Nurmagomedov but on Wednesday, it was revealed that Nurmagomedov was out of the scrap due to an injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Cory Sandhagen will now face Rob Font in a five-round main event to headline UFC Nashville on August 5.

Rob Font, meanwhile, was supposed ot face Song Yadong at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19 but Yadong reportedly also withdrew from that scrap so the UFC pushed Font up two weeks to face Cory Sandhagen.

