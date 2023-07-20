UFC Nashville gets a new main event as Cory Sandhagen now takes on Rob Font

By Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Cory Sandhagen will remain on UFC Nashville and will still headline the card.

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen was originally supposed to face Umar Nurmagomedov but on Wednesday, it was revealed that Nurmagomedov was out of the scrap due to an injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Cory Sandhagen will now face Rob Font in a five-round main event to headline UFC Nashville on August 5.

Rob Font, meanwhile, was supposed ot face Song Yadong at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19 but Yadong reportedly also withdrew from that scrap so the UFC pushed Font up two weeks to face Cory Sandhagen.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s weight cut will play a factor at UFC 292.

Sandhagen and Font’s recent fights

Cory Sandhagen (16-4) is riding a two-fight wins streak and coming off a decision win over Marlon Vera. Prior to that, he beat Song Yadong by doctor’s stoppage to get back into the win column after losing back-to-back fights to Petr Yan for the interim title and TJ Dillashaw. In the UFC, Sandhagen is 9-3 and is set to headline his fifth UFC event. Sandhagen also holds notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Mario Bautista, John Lineker, and Marlon Moraes among others, while being ranked fourth.

Rob Font (20-6) returned to the win column back in April with a first-round knockout win over Adrian Yanez. Prior to that, Font lost back-to-back decisions to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo, with both fights being the main events. Font is currently ranked seventh at bantamweight and is 10-5 in the UFC. Inside the Octagon, Font holds notable wins over Cody Garbrandt, Moraes, Ricky Simon, and Sergio Pettis.

With Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font set to headline UFC Nashville, the card is as follows:

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. L’udovit Klein
  • Gavin Tucker vs. Diego Lopes
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
  • Ovince St. Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
  • Jake Hadley vs. Cody Durden
  • Sean Woodson vs. Jesse Butler
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Kyler Phillips

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Rob Font UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023
Conor McGregor
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Conor McGregor’s celebration on TUF 31: “Wasn’t actually running to celebrate the win”

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Henry Cejudo has used Conor McGregor’s celebration on The Ultimate Fighter to take another shot at the Irishman.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya responds to critics claiming he is “soft” for promoting Sean Strickland as future opponent

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on critics calling him soft as he prepares to take on Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Video | Umar Nurmagomedov shares footage of injury that forced him out of Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Umar Nurmagomedov has shared footage of the injury that has forced him out of his scheduled fight with Cory Sandhagen.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims he is now fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293 as Dricus Du Plessis won't accept

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

Israel Adesanya says he won’t be fighting Dricus Du Plessis his next time out.

Dana White, UFC 294

Dana White announces main and co-main event of UFC 294 including Islam Makhachev's title defense

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023
Maycee Barber and Julianna Pena.
Maycee Barber

Julianna Pena responds to Maycee Barber: "This girl has never fought for a world title!"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has taken aim at Maycee Barber.

Conor-McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor celebrates first team win over Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter: "We're horses!"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor has finally scored a win over Michael Chandler.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz planning UFC return after Jake Paul boxing match: "We're letting this guy talk s*it?"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has promised an MMA return ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Julianna Pena and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Julianna Pena hopeful for Ronda Rousey UFC return: "Has an ass-whooping coming to her"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is hoping Ronda Rousey returns to MMA.