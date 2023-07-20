UFC Nashville gets a new main event as Cory Sandhagen now takes on Rob Font
Cory Sandhagen will remain on UFC Nashville and will still headline the card.
Sandhagen was originally supposed to face Umar Nurmagomedov but on Wednesday, it was revealed that Nurmagomedov was out of the scrap due to an injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Cory Sandhagen will now face Rob Font in a five-round main event to headline UFC Nashville on August 5.
Rob Font, meanwhile, was supposed ot face Song Yadong at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19 but Yadong reportedly also withdrew from that scrap so the UFC pushed Font up two weeks to face Cory Sandhagen.
Sandhagen and Font’s recent fights
Cory Sandhagen (16-4) is riding a two-fight wins streak and coming off a decision win over Marlon Vera. Prior to that, he beat Song Yadong by doctor’s stoppage to get back into the win column after losing back-to-back fights to Petr Yan for the interim title and TJ Dillashaw. In the UFC, Sandhagen is 9-3 and is set to headline his fifth UFC event. Sandhagen also holds notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Mario Bautista, John Lineker, and Marlon Moraes among others, while being ranked fourth.
Rob Font (20-6) returned to the win column back in April with a first-round knockout win over Adrian Yanez. Prior to that, Font lost back-to-back decisions to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo, with both fights being the main events. Font is currently ranked seventh at bantamweight and is 10-5 in the UFC. Inside the Octagon, Font holds notable wins over Cody Garbrandt, Moraes, Ricky Simon, and Sergio Pettis.
With Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font set to headline UFC Nashville, the card is as follows:
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
- Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. L’udovit Klein
- Gavin Tucker vs. Diego Lopes
- Ode Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
- Ovince St. Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
- Jake Hadley vs. Cody Durden
- Sean Woodson vs. Jesse Butler
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Kyler Phillips
