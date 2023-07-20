Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event
Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov pulling out of his scheduled bout against Cory Sandhagen.
If there’s one thing we know about Conor McGregor, it’s that he’s not a fan of pulling out of fights. He’s suffered a string of injuries in the lead-up to bouts before, and yet he’s still soldiered on and competed. Chad Mendes, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier are three examples that immediately come to mind.
During his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, he constantly referenced the fact that Khabib had pulled out of several fights in the past. Now, it’s been confirmed that Umar Nurmagomedov will not be able to fight against Cory Sandhagen next month after suffering a shoulder injury in training.
In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor took the opportunity to throw shade at the family once again.
Conor McGregor réagit au forfait de Umar Nurmagomedov. pic.twitter.com/pPuz6D2dXQ
— ARENA (@MMArena_) July 19, 2023
McGregor pokes fun at Nurmagomedov family
“Runs in the family”, Conor tweeted.
It doesn’t feel like there will ever be a time in which Conor McGregor is on good terms with this family. Time and time again, he has taken the opportunity to go after them, both verbally and physically.
In terms of his future, the only realistic match-up for him when it comes to someone close to Khabib is Islam Makhachev. Even with that being the case, he first has to get through the challenge of Michael Chandler – whenever that may be.
Whether it take place at lightweight or welterweight, the majority of fans just want to see him back in the Octagon.
What do you think about the jab made by Conor McGregor? Do you believe we will see him in the cage before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
