Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov pulling out of his scheduled bout against Cory Sandhagen.

If there’s one thing we know about Conor McGregor, it’s that he’s not a fan of pulling out of fights. He’s suffered a string of injuries in the lead-up to bouts before, and yet he’s still soldiered on and competed. Chad Mendes, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier are three examples that immediately come to mind.

During his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, he constantly referenced the fact that Khabib had pulled out of several fights in the past. Now, it’s been confirmed that Umar Nurmagomedov will not be able to fight against Cory Sandhagen next month after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor took the opportunity to throw shade at the family once again.