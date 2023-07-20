Paulo Costa reacts after booking Khamzat Chimaev fight for UFC 294

Paulo Costa is reacting after booking a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 294.

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

‘Borrachinha’ was originally scheduled for a middleweight battle with Ikram Aliskerov (14-1 MMA) later this month at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, that bout was ultimately scrapped so the promotion could proceed with booking Costa against Chimaev at UFC 294.

Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) last fought in August of last year at UFC 278 defeating Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) by unanimous decision.

The former middleweight title challenger will now seek to hand Khamzat Chimaev the first loss of his professional career.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Paulo Costa posted pictures of the two fighters and then himself with his ‘Secret Juice’ tweeting:

It’s OFFICIAL. I told you guys, I never lied. Abu Dhabi I’m bringing tha CHAOS to YOU ALL 🔥🧃🇦🇪🔥 @SecretJuiceArmy pic.twitter.com/GFD0yEH4JB — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 20, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought in September of last year at UFC 279, defeating Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) by submission. The undefeated ‘Borz’ has been waiting for his next opponent for over 9 months now and according to Costa – he has found him.

Chimaev previously denied the rumors that a fight with Costa was planned for UFC 294, tweeting:

“@buratinacostaso you are a bum now, I have a better opponent”

As for who that ‘better opponent’ was, we can only speculate.

Dana White officially confirmed the Costa vs. Chimaev fight for UFC 294 yesterday evening, this while also announcing Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 as the fight card’s main event.

