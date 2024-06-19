Mike Davis forced out of Drew Dober matchup at UFC Denver, requires surgery: “This kills me man”
UFC prospect Mike Davis has been forced out of his scheduled matchup against Drew Dober due to injury.
Over the course of the last few years, Mike Davis has been making a real name for himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his most recent outing, he submitted Natan Levy back in March. That made it four wins on the trot, and six in his last seven, and he seems to be getting better and better.
His next task was set to be a showdown with Drew Dober, the man who is willing to fight anyone. We all know just how tough Dober is but in addition to that, he’s also the kind of name that would serve as a big scalp for someone like Davis.
Unfortunately, we aren’t going to see that collision – at least not on July 13 in Denver, as was scheduled. The reason is because Mike has been forced out due to injury, which he explains in more detail in the following tweets.
You can literally hear it snap
Im so disappointed 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/y9Tr7SZ5SR
— Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) June 18, 2024
Journal entry: June 16, 2024
This kills me man….
Completely tore my bicep during my sparring rounds on Tuesday. June 11th. Resulting in 3.5in retraction in my bicep.
Yes, I need surgery. They have to reattach the tendon by drilling it back into the bone.
— Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) June 18, 2024
Davis’ heartbreak
“You can literally hear it snap. Im so disappointed. Journal entry: June 16, 2024. This kills me man. Completely tore my bicep during my sparring rounds on Tuesday, June 11th. Resulting in 3.5in retraction in my bicep. Yes, I need surgery. They have to reattach the tendon by drilling it back into the bone.”
Davis has poured his heart and soul into mixed martial arts ever since his debut. Hopefully, he’ll get back to his best in no time as his recovery begins.
