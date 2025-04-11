Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett respond to Conor McGregor’s interest in their fight

By Harry Kettle - April 11, 2025

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett don’t appear to be overly bothered by Conor McGregor’s interest in their fight tomorrow night.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler

As we know, Conor McGregor is a true enigma within the landscape of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He pretty much says and does what he wants, but for the last four years, he hasn’t actually competed. Given his current political interests, many have wondered whether or not he’ll ever step foot in the cage again.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett will knock out Michael Chandler, says UFC champion

Recently, he noted that he’s interested in the co-main event at UFC 314 between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Chandler is someone that McGregor has been lined up to fight against for a long time now, whereas Conor vs Paddy is an intriguing superfight between two megastars.

During yesterday’s pre-fight press conference, the two both gave their thoughts on McGregor’s interest in their bout.

Chandler and Pimblett respond to McGregor’s interest

“I’m sure he’s watching,” Chandler said at the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference. “He watches and he’s very interested in coming back, but can he put together a training camp? That’s the real question. We don’t know. All I know is you can see by my actions, fighting Charles Oliveira in November and now fighting five months later Paddy Pimblett, putting my ranking on the line, going out to brave the unknown. I’m going to stay active.

“The first 26 months in the organization, I weighed in six times, fought five times, Fight of the Night, Fight of the Year, Debut of the Year, Knockout of the Year – all I do is put on great fights, and on Saturday night I’m going to do it again. … I don’t really care what Conor tweets. If he comes back, we got to finish ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’, and he’s going to be impressed by my performance on Saturday night.”

Pimblett then had his say.

“I’d welcome that fight, that’s where the money is at,” Pimblett said. “But I can’t look past Michael. I’ve got to fight Michael on Saturday night and get the win here. That’s all that matters.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

There’s already so much uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor and what he actually wants to do with the remainder of his career. Hopefully, at the very least, we get a bit more clarity on that after the Chandler vs Pimblett showdown.

Are you expecting to see Conor McGregor fight in the UFC later this year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

