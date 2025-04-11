Bryce Mitchell jokes about being born with brain damage following Jean Silva warning
UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell joked about being born with brain damage during a question asked to him at yesterday’s press conference.
We all know that Bryce Mitchell is a pretty controversial figure. He has made a lot of headlines over the years and in the last few months, he’s really taken that part of his personality to a whole new level. He was even able to garner a response out of UFC president Dana White, who had to condemn what he said during a media scrum.
Alas, despite all of that, he’s still able to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This weekend, in fact, he’ll take part in one of the most anticipated fights of UFC 314. He will take on Jean Silva in a contest that has been full of bad blood from both Silva and Mitchell.
Recently, Silva implied that he was going to beat Mitchell so badly that he would be left with brain damage that would force him to retire. In response, Bryce had a pretty amusing comeback.
“I was born with brain damage brother”
Average Bryce Mitchell quote pic.twitter.com/Eyy5v6e71c
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 10, 2025
Mitchell responds
Reporter: “Bryce, yesterday at media day, Jean Silva said you might have to retire this weekend due to brain damage you’ll take in this fight. Curious if you have a response for those remarks?”
Mitchell: “I was born with brain damage, brother. I’ll be alright.”
For Bryce Mitchell, this fight is about proving that he still belongs at the elite level. He’s had to go through his fair share of adversity in the cage in some of his recent defeats, but many believe he’s still talented enough to put together a title run. As for Silva, he’s ready to try and ascend to new heights himself.
Are you excited for this fight? Who are you backing to pick up the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC