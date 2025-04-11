Bryce Mitchell jokes about being born with brain damage following Jean Silva warning

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell joked about being born with brain damage during a question asked to him at yesterday’s press conference.

We all know that Bryce Mitchell is a pretty controversial figure. He has made a lot of headlines over the years and in the last few months, he’s really taken that part of his personality to a whole new level. He was even able to garner a response out of UFC president Dana White, who had to condemn what he said during a media scrum.

Alas, despite all of that, he’s still able to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This weekend, in fact, he’ll take part in one of the most anticipated fights of UFC 314. He will take on Jean Silva in a contest that has been full of bad blood from both Silva and Mitchell.

Recently, Silva implied that he was going to beat Mitchell so badly that he would be left with brain damage that would force him to retire. In response, Bryce had a pretty amusing comeback.