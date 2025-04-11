Mauricio Ruffy teases that there’s a lot more to come in his UFC career

UFC star Mauricio Ruffy has teased that there’s a lot more to come from him throughout the remainder of his time in the sport.

Thus far, Mauricio Ruffy has impressed a lot of people since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s exciting, he’s fresh, and he seems to be ready for any challenge that comes his way. Plus, at the age of just 28, he still has a lot of time left to grow and develop into an elite fighter.

RELATED: Mauricio Ruffy reveals Knockout of the Year contender was inspired by soccer legend

Of course, some people believe he’s already at that point. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that, though, there’s no denying that Ruffy is someone to keep an eye on. We’ve even seen some compare his fight style to that of Conor McGregor, who Mauricio has admitted to being inspired by.

In a recent interview, Ruffy gave fans an insight into his process as he prepares to try and make a run for the lightweight title.