Mauricio Ruffy teases that there’s a lot more to come in his UFC career
UFC star Mauricio Ruffy has teased that there’s a lot more to come from him throughout the remainder of his time in the sport.
Thus far, Mauricio Ruffy has impressed a lot of people since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s exciting, he’s fresh, and he seems to be ready for any challenge that comes his way. Plus, at the age of just 28, he still has a lot of time left to grow and develop into an elite fighter.
Of course, some people believe he’s already at that point. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that, though, there’s no denying that Ruffy is someone to keep an eye on. We’ve even seen some compare his fight style to that of Conor McGregor, who Mauricio has admitted to being inspired by.
In a recent interview, Ruffy gave fans an insight into his process as he prepares to try and make a run for the lightweight title.
Ruffy believes there’s lots more to come
“I’m fairly new here,” Ruffy said. “But like I told you guys before, there’s still a lot to come. There’s a lot that’s going to happen. You guys still have a lot to see. You haven’t seen anything yet.”
“What you guys saw there, it wasn’t even close to everything I’ve got,” Ruffy said. “I’ve got 30 other tricks in my pocket that I can’t wait to show you guys. I said from the beginning before I came into the UFC that I’d bring something new, that I’d bring something different to the UFC, something you guys haven’t seen before. I’ve got a lot more to show you guys.”
One thing is for sure – this kid isn’t short on confidence.
