Paddy Pimblett will knock out Michael Chandler, says UFC champion

UFC champion Tom Aspinall believes that his fellow Englishman Paddy Pimblett will be able to knock out Michael Chandler this weekend.

Tomorrow night, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career. He will go head to head with Michael Chandler in what has the potential to be a really intriguing contest. The winner, in fact, could well vault themselves into a really good position when it comes to the conversation about earning a title shot.

That’s especially true for Pimblett. He, like UFC champion Islam Makhachev, is riding a pretty nice win streak in the division right now. If he can knock off someone like Chandler, he would’ve earned the right to call himself a top contender at 155 pounds.

Of course, there are plenty of people out there who are doubting his ability to get the job done. One person who isn’t, though, is Tom Aspinall, who had the following to say on the matter in a recent interview.