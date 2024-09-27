Renato Moicano slams Michael Chandler for being suckered into waiting for fake Conor McGregor fight: “This guy is too dumb”

Renato Moicano has slammed Michael Chandler for waiting so long for a showdown with Conor McGregor that hasn’t happened. For the longest time, Michael Chandler was waiting on the sidelines for a chance to fight Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, for a multitude of reasons, the Irishman wasn’t able to answer the call. RELATED: Michael Chandler says he’s “not mad” at Conor McCregor for holding up his UFC career: “He’s earned every right to do what he wants” Now, Chandler is redirecting his focus to a rematch against Charles Oliveira. If he wins convincingly, there’s every chance he could vault back into title contention at 155 pounds. Renato Moicano, who returns this weekend against Benoit Saint Denis, recently gave his thoughts on the American’s approach.

Moicano questions Chandler

“I’m surprised [Chandler] didn’t continue waiting,” Moicano said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “This guy is too dumb, man. You’re raising a bet that has everything to go wrong. McGregor is MMA’s biggest troll right now. He has no incentive to fight. What’s the incentive for Conor McGregor to fight? He makes more money outside of fighting. His purse is nothing compared to what this guy makes with his business. Right now he’s using the UFC more like a marketing agency because everybody talks about him when he says he’s going to fight, and he’s done it again and again.

“I was surprised that Chandler gave up on waiting because he’s spent so much time — it’s like what you invest money on something and doesn’t know if it’s worth waiting or going all in. ‘Damn, should I keep trying? I’ve invested so much money and time that if I go out, I lose everything.’”

“I think he was so invested on this fight that it was hard for him to pull out, but he saw it was for the best,” Moicano said. “And he’s also gotten a big fight, too. Oliveira is coming off a loss but he’s a former champion, a likable guy, very popular too. I think it could have gone worse for Chandler, fighting someone tougher and not that popular.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

