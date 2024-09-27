WATCH | Tom Aspinall demolishes Tommy Fury in ‘Dead Leg Challenge’

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall destroyed Tommy Fury in a recent Dead Leg Challenge video.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is one of the most talked-about fighters in the world right now. In addition to being the interim heavyweight champion of the UFC, the Englishman is widely considered to be the best fighter in the division. Unfortunately, right now, he’s not being given the chance to prove that.

That’s because undisputed champion Jon Jones is opting to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic instead. Hopefully, at some point in the future, Aspinall will get the chance to compete for the gold that has – up to this point – not been available to him.

In a recent video, though, Tom went on a side quest to train with boxing influencer Tommy Fury. He decided to take part in the Dead Leg Challenge which, as you can imagine, didn’t go well for him.