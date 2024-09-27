WATCH | Tom Aspinall demolishes Tommy Fury in ‘Dead Leg Challenge’
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall destroyed Tommy Fury in a recent Dead Leg Challenge video.
As we know, Tom Aspinall is one of the most talked-about fighters in the world right now. In addition to being the interim heavyweight champion of the UFC, the Englishman is widely considered to be the best fighter in the division. Unfortunately, right now, he’s not being given the chance to prove that.
That’s because undisputed champion Jon Jones is opting to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic instead. Hopefully, at some point in the future, Aspinall will get the chance to compete for the gold that has – up to this point – not been available to him.
In a recent video, though, Tom went on a side quest to train with boxing influencer Tommy Fury. He decided to take part in the Dead Leg Challenge which, as you can imagine, didn’t go well for him.
Tom Aspinall does the “Dead Leg Challenge” with Tommy Fury 😭😭
Aspinall destroys Fury
As you can tell from the footage, it doesn’t seem as if Tommy is all too interested in committing to mixed martial arts anytime soon. Instead, he’ll likely be looking towards a potential rematch with Jake Paul, which many believe ‘The Problem Child’ will pursue after his fight against Mike Tyson.
When it comes to Aspinall, there isn’t a whole lot he can do but sit back and wait. His opportunity is likely to arise sooner rather than later, but who knows, perhaps he’ll opt to defend his interim belt again in the meantime.
When do you believe we are going to see Tom Aspinall compete for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship? Will that bout be against Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
