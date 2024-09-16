Michael Chandler says he’s “not mad” at Conor McCregor for holding up his UFC career: “He’s earned every right to do what he wants”

By Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Michael Chandler says he’s not mad at Conor McGregor for holding up his career.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Chandler had been waiting to get the fight against McGregor for two years, as he had been on the sidelines waiting for him. With the fight still not being booked, Chandler decided to take a fight as he will take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November in a rematch.

Although it isn’t the big fight that he wanted, Michael Chandler says there are no hard feelings towards Conor McGregor for holding up his career.

“No, I’m not going to let another man control my emotions and let another man control my life,” Chandler told reporters at UFC 306 (via MMAJunkie). “Over the last year and a half, it’s been an up and down of craziness. You guys see the way he lives his life. You guys see the Tweets, you guys see the media machine, and the constant attention that Conor is.

“And me, being the guy on the other side, I’m just a quieter guy by nature when it comes to not trying to put myself on the headlines nonstop and not trying to put myself in the conversation all the time. I’m not mad at him at all. I wish Conor the best. He’s earned every right to be in the position that he is. He’s earned every right to do what he wants to do and operate the way he wants to operate,” Chandler added.

Michael Chandler still hopeful for Conor McGregor fight

Even though Michael Chandler is booked to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, he isn’t ruling out a future bout against Conor McGregor.

“Conor McGregor is still not off the hook,” Chandler said. “Conor McGregor’s road back to the UFC still goes through Nashville, Tenn., and Michael Chandler. We must finish “TUF 31.” It has to happen. We’re at the same weight class. It was too long of a buildup for it not to happen.

For now, Chandler will turn his attention to Oliveira as he fights for the first time since November of 2022.

