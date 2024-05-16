Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai set for ONE Friday Fights 68 in June

The highly anticipated matchup between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will finally happen on June 28.

The five-round clash for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title headlines ONE Friday Fights 68. It airs live in Asian primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Initially, Prajanchai was slated to challenge Di Bella for the title this past April.

However, the bout fell through when Di Bella fell ill and couldn’t meet the hydration requirements at the weigh-ins, resulting in him being stripped of the World Title.

Now, with both fighters ready and raring to go, the stage waits for an electrifying battle.

Di Bella comes into this encounter with an immaculate 12-0 professional kickboxing record.

Although the Italian-Canadian sensation has competed only twice in ONE Championship, his performances have been nothing short of spectacular.

His World Title victories over Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams have firmly established him as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today.

At ONE Friday Fights 68, he’s on a mission to reclaim his throne atop the division by beating a hometown hero.