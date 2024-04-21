Ryan Garcia criticizes referee Harvey Dock after defeating Devin Haney: “I think he was tripping”

By Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia isn’t fond of referee Harvey Dock following his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia

Garcia’s punching power paid dividends in the victory over Haney. He rocked “The Dream” in the first round and scored three knockdowns during the fight. “KingRy” believes he should’ve had a KO win in round seven, but Dock took some time to give Garcia a point deduction after Ryan punched Haney as he called for the two to break from a clinch.

While Garcia is pleased to score the biggest win of his pro boxing career, he has criticism for the referee.

RELATED: RYAN GARCIA DRANK ALCOHOL “EVERY SINGLE NIGHT” BEFORE DEFEATING DEVIN HANEY: “WHAT HAPPENED? I WON”

Ryan Garcia Has Words For Referee Harvey Dock

During the post-fight press conference, Ryan Garcia told reporters that he believes Dock is a big reason why he didn’t finish Haney and had to settle for a decision (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“At the end of the day, Harvey Dock, I think he was tripping,” Garcia said post-fight. “He should have stopped that fight. It was bad. [Haney] was really hurt. I felt bad. I even looked at Bill [Haney], I said, ‘Bro, you should probably stop this.’ He didn’t and that’s it.

“The guy was holding me for dear life. I felt an opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free and I cracked him, and then [Dock] took a point away when I cracked him. But he held me. I should have knocked him out in that seventh round. They stole that from me.”

“KingRy” admitted he was quite taken aback when Dock gave him a point deduction after he landed the punch.

“That was crazy,” Garcia said. “I never seen some s*** like that. He was holding him and I [punched] him and he was hurt and I was like, ‘Yes! Done! Oh, point taken?’”

Dock has garnered a reputation for being one of the more solid referees in boxing today, but the general consensus is he didn’t have his best night this past Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

Related

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney

Gervonta Davis reacts to Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney: “That's what happens when you fight a MF the same size as you"

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024
Ryan Garcia Gervonta Davis staredown
Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya lays out stipulation for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia rematch

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia doesn’t see himself having a rematch against Gervonta “Tank” Davis with the exception of one stipulation.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia drank alcohol "every single night" before defeating Devin Haney: "What happened? I won"

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia has made quite the claim following his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Pros react after Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

A highly anticipated boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia took place this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Boxing, Results
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will finally get the chance to settle their differences this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

'Not Logan Paul' sues Nate Diaz over 2023 New Orleans street fight

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2024
Ryan Garcia,
Devin Haney

VIDEO | Ryan Garcia chugs beer on the scale after missing weight for Devin Haney boxing match

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2024

It seems that Ryan Garcia doesn’t care about missing weight for his boxing match against Devin Haney.

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals the three boxing matches he wants after Nate Diaz: "I can end that dude"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

If Jorge Masvidal can get through Nate Diaz in the boxing ring in June, he knows who he wants next.

Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reportedly set to make boxing debut against influencer Elle Brooke at Misfits event

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Paige VanZant is reportedly set to return to combat sports in May.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Video | Ryan Garcia kicked out of Citi Field in New York: “F**k the Mets”

Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Ryan Garcia was kicked out of Citi Field in New York.