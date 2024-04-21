Ryan Garcia criticizes referee Harvey Dock after defeating Devin Haney: “I think he was tripping”

Ryan Garcia isn’t fond of referee Harvey Dock following his majority decision victory over Devin Haney. Garcia’s punching power paid dividends in the victory over Haney. He rocked “The Dream” in the first round and scored three knockdowns during the fight. “KingRy” believes he should’ve had a KO win in round seven, but Dock took some time to give Garcia a point deduction after Ryan punched Haney as he called for the two to break from a clinch. While Garcia is pleased to score the biggest win of his pro boxing career, he has criticism for the referee. RELATED: RYAN GARCIA DRANK ALCOHOL “EVERY SINGLE NIGHT” BEFORE DEFEATING DEVIN HANEY: “WHAT HAPPENED? I WON”

Ryan Garcia Has Words For Referee Harvey Dock

During the post-fight press conference, Ryan Garcia told reporters that he believes Dock is a big reason why he didn’t finish Haney and had to settle for a decision (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“At the end of the day, Harvey Dock, I think he was tripping,” Garcia said post-fight. “He should have stopped that fight. It was bad. [Haney] was really hurt. I felt bad. I even looked at Bill [Haney], I said, ‘Bro, you should probably stop this.’ He didn’t and that’s it.

“The guy was holding me for dear life. I felt an opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free and I cracked him, and then [Dock] took a point away when I cracked him. But he held me. I should have knocked him out in that seventh round. They stole that from me.”

“KingRy” admitted he was quite taken aback when Dock gave him a point deduction after he landed the punch.

“That was crazy,” Garcia said. “I never seen some s*** like that. He was holding him and I [punched] him and he was hurt and I was like, ‘Yes! Done! Oh, point taken?’”

Dock has garnered a reputation for being one of the more solid referees in boxing today, but the general consensus is he didn’t have his best night this past Saturday.