Raul Rosas Jr. still hoping to become the youngest UFC champion ever despite loss: “Nothing has changed”

UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. still believes that he’ll hold championship gold soon.

‘El Nino Problema’ has been out of the octagon since a clash with Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 in April. There, Raul Rosas Jr. suffered the first loss of his career by unanimous decision. Despite talk of a future title fight with then-champion Aljamain Sterling, those plans were quickly blown up.

Well, that’s what most fans likely believed in anyway. Raul Rosas Jr. is currently slated to return on the UFC Noche main card this Saturday night, against Terrence Mitchell. At media day earlier this week, he was asked about his title plans, specifically, his prior comments about becoming the youngest UFC champion ever.

There, Raul Rosas Jr. echoed the same sentiment. While he suffered the first loss of his career in April, that doesn’t derail his entire plan. His goal is still to become the youngest champion in UFC history, and that journey to the title starts this Saturday.

RELATED: KEVIN HOLLAND UNINTERESTED IN FUTURE UFC TITLE FIGHT: “WHY ARE YOU GUYS SO FOCUSED ON THE F*CKING BELT ALL THE TIME?”

“No, to be honest.” Raul Rosas Jr. admitted when a reporter asked if he changed anything in preparation after suffering the first loss of his career. “The only thing that the loss changed was my record, that’s the only thing it changed… I don’t got nothing to say to [people who say I’m biting off more than I can chew], they can say whatever they want. I know my goals, I know what I’m capable of.”

He continued, “So, I’m going to go out there and get it… Everything I’ve said in the past, nothing has changed. Everything remains the same. I meant it, if you bring up something I said in the past, I’ll admit to it. I still think the same way, nothing has changed.”

What do you make of these comments from Raul Rosas Jr.? Do you believe he’ll become UFC champion?