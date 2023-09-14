Raul Rosas Jr. still hoping to become the youngest UFC champion ever despite loss: “Nothing has changed”

By Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. still believes that he’ll hold championship gold soon.

Raul Rosas Jr.

‘El Nino Problema’ has been out of the octagon since a clash with Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 in April. There, Raul Rosas Jr. suffered the first loss of his career by unanimous decision. Despite talk of a future title fight with then-champion Aljamain Sterling, those plans were quickly blown up.

Well, that’s what most fans likely believed in anyway. Raul Rosas Jr. is currently slated to return on the UFC Noche main card this Saturday night, against Terrence Mitchell. At media day earlier this week, he was asked about his title plans, specifically, his prior comments about becoming the youngest UFC champion ever.

There, Raul Rosas Jr. echoed the same sentiment. While he suffered the first loss of his career in April, that doesn’t derail his entire plan. His goal is still to become the youngest champion in UFC history, and that journey to the title starts this Saturday.

RELATED: KEVIN HOLLAND UNINTERESTED IN FUTURE UFC TITLE FIGHT: “WHY ARE YOU GUYS SO FOCUSED ON THE F*CKING BELT ALL THE TIME?”

Raul Rosas Jr.

(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“No, to be honest.” Raul Rosas Jr. admitted when a reporter asked if he changed anything in preparation after suffering the first loss of his career. “The only thing that the loss changed was my record, that’s the only thing it changed… I don’t got nothing to say to [people who say I’m biting off more than I can chew], they can say whatever they want.  I know my goals, I know what I’m capable of.”

He continued, “So, I’m going to go out there and get it… Everything I’ve said in the past, nothing has changed. Everything remains the same. I meant it, if you bring up something I said in the past, I’ll admit to it. I still think the same way, nothing has changed.”

What do you make of these comments from Raul Rosas Jr.? Do you believe he’ll become UFC champion?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Raul Rosas Jr. UFC

Related

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland uninterested in future UFC title fight: "Why are you guys so focused on the f*cking belt all the time?"

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023
John Makdessi
UFC

PHOTO | 'Robbed' John Makdessi shows detailed UFC 293 payout from loss to Jamie Mullarkey

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC lightweight contender John Makdessi isn’t happy following his loss to Jamie Mullarkey.

Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker questions if the UFC will keep letting Israel Adesanya get title rematches: "Relax, that's the fight game"

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

Robert Whittaker isn’t so sure the UFC would set a good precedent for the middleweight division if Israel Adesanya keeps receiving title rematches.

Marvin Vettori Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori thinks Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2 would flop: "He doesn’t deserve a f*cking rematch"

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

Marvin Vettori is clearly not a fan of the idea of Israel Adesanya getting an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Alexa Grasso fires back at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of Noche UFC: "We know that there are no accidents"

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has responded to Valentina Shevchenko’s comments on their first encounter.

Javier Mendez

Coach Javier Mendez names the fight that “could be as big as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov” for Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman shares some advice for Israel Adesanya following his title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

Kamaru Usman has offered some advice to Israel Adesanya following his shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo explains why Israel Adesanya will “one hundred percent” get a rematch with Sean Strickland: “When you’re Dana White’s boy”

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

Henry Cejudo has explained why Israel Adesanya will end up receiving a rematch against Sean Strickland.

Chris Curtis

Belal Muhammad told he needs “Jesus” after dubbing UFC champion Sean Strickland as “the easiest path to double champ status”

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

Belal Muhammad has received some criticism for going after Sean Strickland following his title win at UFC 293.

Dana White
Randy Couture

Dana White reveals the two fighters who “tried to destroy the company” during the early days of UFC: “Two of the worst guys to ever f**king deal with”

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2023

UFC president Dana White has revealed the two fighters who he believes attempted to destroy the company back in the day.