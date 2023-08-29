Aljamain Sterling reveals “the key” for Merab Dvalishvili to defeat new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley

By Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is revealing ‘the key’ for Merab Dvalishvili to defeat new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili, Al Iaquinta and Aljamain Sterling

It’s been just over a week ago that Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) was defeated by Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) at UFC 292 which took place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

‘Suga’ defeated the former bantamweight champion by knockout at 0:51 of Round 2 to claim the title as his own.

‘Funk Master’ would like a rematch with O’Malley, but should that not occur, he’d like to see his teammate, Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) get the nod.

During a recent episode of ‘The Weekly Scraps’ podcast, Aljamain Sterling spoke about the possibility of a ‘Dvalishvili vs O’Malley’ bout in the Octagon:

“I think Sean will pose some problems (for Dvalishvili) in the striking, I’m not gonna lie, based on the footwork and the movement. But I do think Merab has shown to be very, very patient. That, I think, is the key to beating a guy like Sean. We knew that going in with my fight, preparing for him. The guys he highlights are the guys that run forward or the guys that just walk forward… Plodding, stationary, linear.”

Continuing Aljamain Sterling said (h/t MMANews):

“I think that’s where Merab can make things very tricky for Sean to deal with. Again, for his stuff to work, he has to come forward. When you come forward, you give the grappler an opportunity to grab you. Where Sean has the reach, he has the height, I could see him try to stay long and just throw front kicks the whole time, calf kicks the whole time, long jabs… Same way he was trying to fight me… If Merab stays disciplined for 25 minutes, how does Sean win?”

As to whether a fight between ‘The Machine’ and ‘Suga’ materializes or not, Merab took to ‘X’ to call out the newly crowned champion:

“If Sean O’Malley ducks Aljo for a rematch then I want to beat his skinny ass for the Belt! #numberonecontender#stopthebullshit”

O’Malley seemingly is looking to defend his title against Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA) first. O’Malley’s only professional loss in the cage came against ‘Chito’ back in August of 2020 at UFC 252.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight for his first title defense – Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Vera or Merab Dvalishvili?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be “a long night” for Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023
Daniel Cormier, UFC 241, Dana White
UFC

Daniel Cormier praises Anthony Smith for his victory over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore: “This guy isn't as set on his TV career as I thought”

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Daniel Cormier is praising Anthony Smith for his victory over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones shoots down talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic: “I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm and Stipe will cross my mind”

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Jon Jones is shooting down the talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137, UFC Paris
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137 with Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Moises, and Kurt Holobaugh

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

The 137th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Paris this Saturday.

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship
UFC

Demetrious Johnson says it's easier to become a champion in MMA than in boxing: “Look at Brock Lesnar”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes it’s easier to become a champion in mixed martial arts when compared to boxing.

Paul Felder, Fight Island

Paul Felder says watching The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has him wanting to go once more: “Damn you Zombie”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor admits he’s “on the gargle every night” but says he will still smack the sh*t out of Michael Chandler at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Michael Chandler ahead of their proposed showdown at UFC 296 in December.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
UFC

Four more fighters removed from the UFC’s active roster

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Four more fighters have been removed from the UFC’s roster, including the legendary Korean Zombie.

BJ Penn
UFC

BJ Penn believes if he didn't run for Governor he still would've continued to fight: "The Governor run pulled me out"

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

BJ Penn knows firsthand how hard it is for fighters to walk away from the sport.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

What's next for Max Holloway and Korean Zombie after UFC Singapore?

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

In the main event of UFC Singapore, a featherweight banger headlined the card as Max Holloway took on Korean Zombie.