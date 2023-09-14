Danielle Kelly slams Logan Paul for crossing the line with Dillon Danis

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 14, 2023

The feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis took a dark turn after the YouTube star made a classless remark about the latter’s deceased father – and Danielle Kelly wasn’t having any of it.

Danielle Kelly Logan Paul

This distasteful jab did not sit well with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star who fights for ONE Championship. So, she took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

“I don’t like Danis but talking about someone’s passed parent/using against them for trash talk shows how low of a person is. Disappointing at Logan,” Kelly wrote.

Paul and Danis have embroiled themselves in banter since the start of their rivalry. In fact, they’ve used every available platform to get under each other’s skin.

It reached a fever pitch when Danis took aim at Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, on Twitter. This eventually led to Agdal obtaining a temporary restraining order against Danis.

To promote their upcoming boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, both men participated in a faceoff interview.

However, the tables turned when Paul had the opportunity to confront Danis in the segment.

In an attempt to get a psychological edge, he brought up Danis’ late father, who had recently passed away.

For Kelly, Paul’s comment hit close to home because she knows the pain of losing a loved one. After all, her parents tragically passed away when she was just a child.

Danielle Kelly, Logan Paul have autumn fights coming up

While Logan Paul and Dillon Danis continue their war of words in the lead-up to their ring encounter, Danielle Kelly is focused on her own upcoming challenge.

Kelly is set to face Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title. The bout takes place at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which airs live on September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Kelly vs. Khan for free on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Paul boxes with Danis on October 14, live on DAZN.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dillon Danis Logan Paul ONE Championship

