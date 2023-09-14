Danielle Kelly slams Logan Paul for crossing the line with Dillon Danis

The feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis took a dark turn after the YouTube star made a classless remark about the latter’s deceased father – and Danielle Kelly wasn’t having any of it.

This distasteful jab did not sit well with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star who fights for ONE Championship. So, she took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

“I don’t like Danis but talking about someone’s passed parent/using against them for trash talk shows how low of a person is. Disappointing at Logan,” Kelly wrote.

Paul and Danis have embroiled themselves in banter since the start of their rivalry. In fact, they’ve used every available platform to get under each other’s skin.

It reached a fever pitch when Danis took aim at Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, on Twitter. This eventually led to Agdal obtaining a temporary restraining order against Danis.

To promote their upcoming boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, both men participated in a faceoff interview.

However, the tables turned when Paul had the opportunity to confront Danis in the segment.

In an attempt to get a psychological edge, he brought up Danis’ late father, who had recently passed away.

For Kelly, Paul’s comment hit close to home because she knows the pain of losing a loved one. After all, her parents tragically passed away when she was just a child.