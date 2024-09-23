Johan Estupinan booked for quick return against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

The U.S. primetime audience won’t have to wait long to see Johan Estupinan back in action.  

Johan Estupinan

The undefeated Colombian striker reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 25. There, he’s booked to clash with Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight Muay Thai contest. This exciting duel broadcasts live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4. 

At just 22 years old, “Panda Kick” boasts an impressive professional record of 25-0. He has established himself as a significant force in the division.

He made history as the first Colombian athlete to join ONE Championship’s roster and has quickly left an impression since his promotional debut this past May.  

With three consecutive victories under the organization’s banner, Estupinan has proven he’s not just another fighter — he’s a rising star to watch. 

This upcoming matchup against El Jamari marks a swift turnaround for Estupinan. Recently, he scored a second-round TKO victory over Sean Climaco.  

Fans are eager to see if he can maintain this momentum and continue his ascent in the weight class. 

Zakaria El Jamari looks to derail Johan Estupinan’s hype

Standing in Johan Estupinan’s way to keep his unbeaten streak intact is Zakaria El Jamari. 

El Jamari is a seasoned athlete who possesses the skills and experience necessary to challenge Estupinan’s momentum.  

The 34-year-old is recognized as one of the top fighting talents in the Middle East, with a background in both professional boxing and Muay Thai. 

Despite facing a setback against Aliff Sor Dechapan in his most recent outing, El Jamari proved his mettle with a thrilling decision win over Thongpoon PK Saenchai prior to that loss. 

This battle-tested reputation makes him a dangerous competitor, capable of derailing Estupinan’s hype train. 

