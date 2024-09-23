Johan Estupinan booked for quick return against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25 

The U.S. primetime audience won’t have to wait long to see Johan Estupinan back in action.

The undefeated Colombian striker reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 25. There, he’s booked to clash with Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight Muay Thai contest. This exciting duel broadcasts live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4.

At just 22 years old, “Panda Kick” boasts an impressive professional record of 25-0. He has established himself as a significant force in the division.

He made history as the first Colombian athlete to join ONE Championship’s roster and has quickly left an impression since his promotional debut this past May.

With three consecutive victories under the organization’s banner, Estupinan has proven he’s not just another fighter — he’s a rising star to watch.

This upcoming matchup against El Jamari marks a swift turnaround for Estupinan. Recently, he scored a second-round TKO victory over Sean Climaco.

Fans are eager to see if he can maintain this momentum and continue his ascent in the weight class.