Ilia Topuria warns Islam Makhachev ahead of possible LW move: “Let’s settle it like adults!”

Ilia Topuria stirs up beef with UFC champ Islam Makhachev

In a recent tweet, Topuria responded to Makhachev’s remarks.

“I don’t need to cross lines but it seems like the kids that hang out with you will try to cross a line they can’t come back from,” Topuria tweeted. “Let’s leave the kids out of it and settle it like adults inside the octagon 2025.”

Topuria is undefeated in his professional MMA career with recent wins over Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, and Volkanovski. His upcoming clash with Holloway is one of the year’s biggest fights.

Makhachev envisions a return in 2025 after defeating Dustin Poirier in his previous fight at UFC 302. A hand injury has indefinitely postponed his desired comeback to the cage.

Makhachev captured the then-vacant UFC lightweight title by finishing Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Since then, he’s successfully defended the title twice against Volkanovski, and once against Poirier.

If Topuria opts to move up to lightweight, there are many intriguing fights to choose from. One is a possible clash with Paddy Pimblett after their altercation at the UFC fighter hotel in London a few years ago.

Topuria and Makhachev both have some work to do in their respective divisions. But, a future super fight isn’t off the table, as their bad blood thickens.