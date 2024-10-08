Ilia Topuria warns Islam Makhachev ahead of possible LW move: “Let’s settle it like adults!”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

Tensions are boiling between UFC champions Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev ahead of Topuria’s first featherweight title defense.

Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev

Topuria will face BMF titleholder Max Holloway in the UFC 308 main event later this month in Abu Dhabi. He returns to the Octagon after finishing Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to capture the UFC featherweight title.

While Topuria prepares for his first featherweight title defense, he’s remained vocal about possibly moving up to lightweight to face Makhachev. He’s offered to “pay for [Makhachev]’s medical bills”, which Makhachev scoffed at in a recent interview.

After Makhachev warned Topuria not to cross personal lines, Topuria doubled down on his two-division championship ambitions.

Ilia Topuria stirs up beef with UFC champ Islam Makhachev

In a recent tweet, Topuria responded to Makhachev’s remarks.

 

“I don’t need to cross lines but it seems like the kids that hang out with you will try to cross a line they can’t come back from,” Topuria tweeted. “Let’s leave the kids out of it and settle it like adults inside the octagon 2025.”

Topuria is undefeated in his professional MMA career with recent wins over Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, and Volkanovski. His upcoming clash with Holloway is one of the year’s biggest fights.

Makhachev envisions a return in 2025 after defeating Dustin Poirier in his previous fight at UFC 302. A hand injury has indefinitely postponed his desired comeback to the cage.

Makhachev captured the then-vacant UFC lightweight title by finishing Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Since then, he’s successfully defended the title twice against Volkanovski, and once against Poirier.

If Topuria opts to move up to lightweight, there are many intriguing fights to choose from. One is a possible clash with Paddy Pimblett after their altercation at the UFC fighter hotel in London a few years ago.

Topuria and Makhachev both have some work to do in their respective divisions. But, a future super fight isn’t off the table, as their bad blood thickens.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

"Big" John McCarthy scolds UFC 307 referee: "You absolutely just sh*t the bed"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024
Alex Pereira weigh-in
Alex Pereira

Former UFC veteran puts Alex Pereira above Islam Makhachev on pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

Alex Pereira should be regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter, says one ex-UFC veteran.

Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White knows Alex Pereira run won't last forever: "It’s not like he’s 28 and he’s got this many fights"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White knows Alex Pereira’s days inside the Octagon won’t last forever.

Julianna Pena

What's next for the stars of UFC 307?

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The UFC was in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 307 card that saw two titles on the line.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179, UFC Vegas 98
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179 with Alex Morono and Josh Fremd

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The 179th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 98.

Khalil Rountree

Anderson Silva praises Khalil Rountree Jr following UFC 307 performance

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024
Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor
Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor reportedly turned down Justin Gaethje multiple times

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

According to Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor has turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje on at least five different occasions.

Alex Pereira
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman explains why he believes Alex Pereira is P4P number one in the UFC

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman believes Alex Pereira is the number one male pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion right now.

Sean Strickland punches Paulo Costa
UFC

Sean Strickland believes boxing leads to more brain damage than MMA

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland believes boxing leads to more brain damage than mixed martial arts.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he's experiencing CTE symptoms

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms in his latest declaration in the Le v Zuffa lawsuit.