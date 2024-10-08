Amanda Nunes implores Dana White to “Call me” after Julianna Pena reclaims UFC belt

Former UFC superstar Amanda Nunes wants to speak with CEO Dana White just days after her former rival earned the UFC bantamweight title in Salt Lake City.

Nunes retired following a dominant win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 last year. But, after Julianna Peña defeated Raquel Pennington at UFC 307, hopes have surfaced regarding Nunes’s return to the Octagon.

After defeating Pennington, Peña called out Nunes instead of Kayla Harrison for her first title defense of her second reign. Harrison earned a unanimous decision win over Ketlen Vieira to win what most people believed was the No. 1 contender spot.

Nunes could potentially cut the line if she decides to return to the Octagon for a trilogy with Peña. She stirred up more excitement regarding a possible return on her social media pages.