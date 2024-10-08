Amanda Nunes implores Dana White to “Call me” after Julianna Pena reclaims UFC belt

By Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former UFC superstar Amanda Nunes wants to speak with CEO Dana White just days after her former rival earned the UFC bantamweight title in Salt Lake City.

Amanda Nunes, Dana White

Nunes retired following a dominant win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 last year. But, after Julianna Peña defeated Raquel Pennington at UFC 307, hopes have surfaced regarding Nunes’s return to the Octagon.

After defeating Pennington, Peña called out Nunes instead of Kayla Harrison for her first title defense of her second reign. Harrison earned a unanimous decision win over Ketlen Vieira to win what most people believed was the No. 1 contender spot.

Nunes could potentially cut the line if she decides to return to the Octagon for a trilogy with Peña. She stirred up more excitement regarding a possible return on her social media pages.

Is Amanda Nunes plotting a UFC comeback?

In a recent Instagram story post, Nunes attempted to get White’s attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guilherme Cruz (@guicruz.mma)

As translated by MMA Fighting‘s Guilherme Cruz,  Nunes changed the lyrics of the background song at the end to “Call me, Dana, I miss you so much”. Many speculate the former two-division champion was referencing a potential UFC comeback.

Nunes is regarded as the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time after setting numerous records in the Octagon. She became the UFC’s first two-division female champion when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Nunes and Peña were supposed to headline UFC 289 in a trilogy bout last year before Peña withdrew due to injury. Nunes went on to face Aldana and coast to a unanimous decision victory.

Nunes’s comeback tease comes amidst the UFC’s need for a headliner at UFC 310 in December. While it’s unlikely Peña would make the quick turnaround to face Nunes, anything is possible.

At 36 years old, Nunes might have some tread left on her fighting tires. We could be on the verge of arguably the biggest fight in women’s MMA history.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Dana White UFC

Related

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Kayla Harrison reacts to Julianna Peña's dismissal in UFC 307 post-fight callout

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024
Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley provides update after surgery, plans to come back sooner than expected: "I feel great"

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

Sean O’Malley is expecting his layoff to be a lot shorter than originally planned.

Donn Davis and Dana White
Kayla Harrison

Donn Davis responds to Dana White, proposes $8 million bet involving Kayla Harrison: "Winner takes all"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis wants to make a deal with Dana White involving Kayla Harrison.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley's UFC 307 callout and KO prediction: "Take a number!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman has answered Joaquin Buckley’s calls for a face-to-face in the Octagon in their next appearances.

Conor McGregor, Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira
UFC

Conor McGregor banks big after $1 million wager on UFC 307 main event

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s big gamble on the UFC 307 main event between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. paid off handsomely.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, UFC 300, UFC

Daniel Cormier confirms Alex Pereira nearly pulled out of UFC 307 during fight week: "We may pull out"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024
Tyron Woodley
UFC

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley teases return to MMA: "I'm working on something big right now"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is ready to return to MMA.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

Kayla Harrison reveals she was hospitalized before UFC 307 fight week: "There were a lot of things that happened"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

Kayla Harrison didn’t have a great training camp heading into her UFC 307 return.

Michael 'Venom' Page, Carlos Condit
Michael Page

Michael 'Venom' Page booked for pro grappling debut vs. former UFC star Carlos Condit

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page will dip his toes into submission grappling when he faces former title challenger Carlos Condit at Polaris 30.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier details how Alex Pereira can achieve UFC GOAT status after UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier believes UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t far removed from being considered the greatest of all time.