Amanda Nunes implores Dana White to “Call me” after Julianna Pena reclaims UFC belt
Former UFC superstar Amanda Nunes wants to speak with CEO Dana White just days after her former rival earned the UFC bantamweight title in Salt Lake City.
Nunes retired following a dominant win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 last year. But, after Julianna Peña defeated Raquel Pennington at UFC 307, hopes have surfaced regarding Nunes’s return to the Octagon.
After defeating Pennington, Peña called out Nunes instead of Kayla Harrison for her first title defense of her second reign. Harrison earned a unanimous decision win over Ketlen Vieira to win what most people believed was the No. 1 contender spot.
Nunes could potentially cut the line if she decides to return to the Octagon for a trilogy with Peña. She stirred up more excitement regarding a possible return on her social media pages.
Is Amanda Nunes plotting a UFC comeback?
In a recent Instagram story post, Nunes attempted to get White’s attention.
As translated by MMA Fighting‘s Guilherme Cruz, Nunes changed the lyrics of the background song at the end to “Call me, Dana, I miss you so much”. Many speculate the former two-division champion was referencing a potential UFC comeback.
Nunes is regarded as the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time after setting numerous records in the Octagon. She became the UFC’s first two-division female champion when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.
Nunes and Peña were supposed to headline UFC 289 in a trilogy bout last year before Peña withdrew due to injury. Nunes went on to face Aldana and coast to a unanimous decision victory.
Nunes’s comeback tease comes amidst the UFC’s need for a headliner at UFC 310 in December. While it’s unlikely Peña would make the quick turnaround to face Nunes, anything is possible.
At 36 years old, Nunes might have some tread left on her fighting tires. We could be on the verge of arguably the biggest fight in women’s MMA history.
