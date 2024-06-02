UFC 302 Results: Randy Brown defeats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Brown (19-5 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Muslim Salikhov this past February. ‘Rude Boy’ has gone 6-1 over his past seven Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-8-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past November, where he fought Rinat Fakhretdinov to a majority draw. That result was preceded by back-to-back victories over Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Benoit Saint-Denis respectively.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Randy Brown comes out quickly with a pair of jabs. He throws out another and then comes over the top with a right hand. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos replies with a low kick. More jab work from ‘Rude Boy’. He lands a low kick and then partially connects with a right hook. More jabs from Brown. Dos Santos answers with a high kick that is blocked. The Brazilian is having a hard time closing the distance here. Brown is utilizing his size advantage very well early. An accidental eye poke causes a brief break in the action. We restart and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos comes forward quickly. Randy Brown cracks him with a three-punch combination. Dos Santos eats it and then dives on a takedown attempt. He gets Brown down, but only for a second as ‘Rude Boy’ pops right back up to his feet. Elizeu with a good right hand over the top. He comes forward and lands another. The fighters trade low kicks. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos with a spinning back kick and then Brown replies with a big knee to close out round one.

Round two begins and dos Sanots is the aggressor early. He lands a nice low kick. He follows that up with a big combination that appears to stun Randy Brown. The Brazilian looks for a takedown and gets it. He immediately moves to the back of ‘Rude Boy’ and locks in one hook. Brown scrambles up to his feet but is tripped back to the fl0or almost immediately. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is looking for a rear-naked choke now. He has it in pretty tight. Brown is trying to survive but he’s in a bad spot. Somehow, he is able to fight off the choke, at least for now. dos Santos with a body triangle now. He begins working in some short right hands. 80 seconds remain in the second round. Elizeu continues to work for a choke. Randy Brown sweeps him and is now on his back. He looks to lockup a rear-naked choke. This is close. Brown let’s that go and switches to elbow to close out the round.

The third and final round of this UFC 302 welterweight matchup begins and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos comes forward with a low kick and then a right hand. Randy Brown replies with a nice 1-2 up the middle. Another eye poke spells a pause in the action. We restart and dos Santos just misses with a right hand over the top. Brown with a jab and then another. The Brazilian replies with a low kick. He looks to shoot for a takedown but ‘Rude Boy’ circles out and avoids. A good jab from Brown is answered by a heavy low kick. This is a very close fight. Brown just misses with a huge uppercut. Elizeu responds with a low kick. He lands another. Randy Brown with a jab and then a nice knee up the middle. Three good jabs now from ‘Rude Boy’. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos shoots for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but is able to press Randy Brown against the cage. 90 seconds remain in the fight. Brown continues to work his jab. That knee appeared to open up a cut on the head of the Brazilian. Still, he’s able to shoot in and score a late takedown. He jumps the back of Brown and looks for a choke. ‘Rude Boy’ defends and lands some shots of his own to close out the contest.

Official UFC 302 Results: Randy Brown def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Brown fight next following his decision victory over dos Santos this evening in New Jersey?