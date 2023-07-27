Dana White announces main and co-main event for September 23 Fight Night card

UFC president Dana White has announced the main and co-main events for the September 23 Fight Night card.

The September 23 Fight Night card is expected to take place at the UFC Apex and Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the main event will see Rafael Fiziev take on Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight. The co-main event is a battle of ranked featherweights as Bryce Mitchell will throw down with Dan Ige.

UFC Fight Night, Sept. 23 … per Dana White No. 6 Rafael Fiziev vs. No. 6 Mateusz Gamrot No. 12 Bryce Mitchell vs. No. 13 Dan Ige pic.twitter.com/4UMaMUr2hR — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 27, 2023

Rafael Fiziev (12-2) is coming off a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje back in March at UFC 286. Fiziev is currently ranked sixth at lightweight and before the loss to Gaethje, was on a six-fight win streak. Fiziev lost his UFC debut knockout to Magomed Mustafaev and then rallied off six straight wins over Alex White, Marc Diakese, Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, and Rafael dos Anjos in his first UFC main event.

Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 and one No Contest) returned to the win column back at UFC 285 as he beat Jalin Turner by split decision. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 to snap his four-fight win streak. Gamrot is currently ranked seventh in the UFC’s lightweight division and is 1-0 in UFC main events as he beat Arman Tsarukyan by decision.