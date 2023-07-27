Stephen Thompson shares prediction for proposed Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards title fight: “I don’t see Colby having anything for him”

Stephen Thompson is sharing his prediction for the proposed Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards title fight.

It has been rumored that a fight between Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) and Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) could happen as soon as November 11th at UFC 295 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Thompson speaking at UFC 291 media day, shared his thoughts on a championship matchup between Covington and Edwards:

“I got Leon winning it, man. I mean, you saw what (Kamaru) Usman did to Colby their last two fights, right? Colby is not a big welterweight. Leon is a fairly big welterweight, a lot bigger than Colby. Colby’s known for his cardio, but Leon showed in his last two fights that he’s got the cardio with the best of them, right? And he’s got the grappling to defend the takedowns and get back up.”

Continuing Stephen Thompson said (h/t MMANews):

“Kamaru’s a very strong wrestler. I think he’s a lot stronger than Colby. So, if Usman couldn’t hold Leon down, I don’t think Colby could. I think the fight stays standing and Leon picks him apart. That’s kinda what I’m seeing from the fights that I’ve seen these guys face Usman in. And the thing is, it doesn’t matter if it’s the first round or the last round. Watching his (Edwards’) first fight with (Usman), you can’t take this guy lightly as the fight goes on. He’s dangerous every step of the way… I don’t see Colby having anything for him.”

Thompson (17-6 MMA) will be facing Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA) this coming Saturday, July 29th at UFC 291 which takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

‘Wonderboy’, 40, is looking to make it two in a row after his latest victory against Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) in December of last year.

Pereira, 29, is on a five-fight winning streak coming into UFC 291, his latest victory against Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7 MMA) in May of last year.

What do you think of Stephen Thompson’s comments and prediction concerning the Covington vs Edwards matchup? Will you be watching UFC 291, and do you think ‘Wonderboy’ can defeat Ponzinibbio?

