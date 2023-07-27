Dustin Poirier is open to welcoming Nate Diaz back to the UFC.

It was Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) who parted ways with the UFC back in September of 2022 following his victory over Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) at UFC 279.

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to fight in the Octagon back in November of 2018, but that never happened and despite several attempts to have the battle rescheduled, it never came to fruition.

Poirier, speaking at UFC 291 media day on Wednesday, reflected on Diaz coming back to the UFC:

“Like I always say, I don’t look too far ahead and book myself in fights that aren’t even realistic or a possibility until other things happen. But if (Diaz) comes back, I’ll beat him up.”

Currently Diaz, 38, is training for his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul which takes place on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

When asked about Diaz’s upcoming boxing match, Poirier responded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Nate does have good boxing, but it’s unorthodox and it works well for MMA – small gloves, pitty-pat punches in that range. But with boxing gloves, things are different. Timings different. Range is a little bit different. Jake is a big, athletic young kid. If I had to put money on it, I would put it on Jake.”

So, there you have it, Poirier’s picking Jake for the win in the boxing match with Diaz.

Poirier’s current focus is his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje this weekend, on Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be Poirier (29-7 MMA) vs Gaethje (24-4 MMA) in the lightweight main event at UFC 291 with the winner being awarded the ‘BMF’ title.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz sometime in the future? Do you agree with ‘The Diamonds’ prediction for the Diaz vs. Paul boxing bout? And ultimately who are you picking to walk away with the ‘BMF’ title this weekend?

