Mateusz Gamrot claims he’d outwrestle Islam Makhachev in potential UFC title fight

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot thinks Islam Makhachev would be no match for him when it comes to wrestling.

Gamrot will face Dan Hooker at UFC 305 this Saturday in Perth, Australia. He returns to the Octagon after defeating former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299 in March.

Gamrot, a former submission wrestling gold medalist, is one of the toughest puzzles to solve in the stuffed lightweight division title picture. He’s developed a well-rounded style that has given his opponents fits and has led him towards the top of the division.

Makhachev, an elite Dagestani-style wrestler, has had a dominant run thus far as the UFC lightweight champion. He’s expected to return soon to face Arman Tsarukyan for his next title defense.

Gamrot is also in the mix to face Makhachev for a lightweight title shot. Ahead of their potential matchup, Gamrot feels he holds a significant advantage over Makhachev in regards to his grappling base.