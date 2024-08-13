Mateusz Gamrot claims he’d outwrestle Islam Makhachev in potential UFC title fight

By Curtis Calhoun - August 13, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot thinks Islam Makhachev would be no match for him when it comes to wrestling.

Mateusz Gamrot, Islam Makhachev

Gamrot will face Dan Hooker at UFC 305 this Saturday in Perth, Australia. He returns to the Octagon after defeating former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299 in March.

Gamrot, a former submission wrestling gold medalist, is one of the toughest puzzles to solve in the stuffed lightweight division title picture. He’s developed a well-rounded style that has given his opponents fits and has led him towards the top of the division.

Makhachev, an elite Dagestani-style wrestler, has had a dominant run thus far as the UFC lightweight champion. He’s expected to return soon to face Arman Tsarukyan for his next title defense.

Gamrot is also in the mix to face Makhachev for a lightweight title shot. Ahead of their potential matchup, Gamrot feels he holds a significant advantage over Makhachev in regards to his grappling base.

Mateusz Gamrot says he’s the wrestling king of the lightweights

During a recent interview with Home of Fight‘s Jake Noecker, Gamrot made a bold claim about a potential matchup with Makhachev.

“In my opinion, I am the best wrestler in the lightweight division,” Gamrot said. “Of course, Islam is super high level, and he always shows high-level skill, but if I meet him in the cage, I think he can’t take me down, but I will (take him down). Then it’s going to be a great scramble matchup…

“I hope he doesn’t go up a division and he stays in the lightweight division,” Gamrot continued. “Maybe not this year because we don’t have time, but next year we’ll meet together, and we’ll see who is the best wrestler in the lightweight division.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Gamrot has earned recent wins over Jalin Turner and Rafael Fiziev. Makhachev, meanwhile, most recently defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev Mateusz Gamrot UFC

