Rafael Dos Anjos takes aim at Conor McGregor over UFC 303 withdrawal: “It’s just a bruise”

Rafael Dos Anjos is taking aim at Conor McGregor over his UFC 303 withdrawal.

Apparently, Rafael Dos Anjos hasn’t forgotten comments McGregor made way back in 2016 when the Brazilian had to withdraw due to injury.

It was to be Rafael Dos Anjos (32-16 MMA) vs. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) in the main event at UFC 196 in March of 2016.

Dos Anjos withdrew from the match-up due to injury.

McGregor spoke to the media sharing his thoughts on Dos Anjos injury at the time:

“Did you see it? It’s a bruise. Ice, ibuprofen. If I jumped under an x-ray, the doctor would slap me and say what are you doing kid? Get out of here.”

UFC CEO Dana White announced this past Friday, June 14th that the much-anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) main event at UFC 303 was ‘off’ due to ‘Notorious’ dealing with an injury.

Dos Anjos decided to weigh-in and give the 35-year-old some advice.

Taking to ‘X‘ Dos Anjos addressed the Irishman saying:

It’s just a bruise, take some ibuprofen. https://t.co/HknKEkvTD6 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 15, 2024

“It’s just a bruise, take some ibuprofen.”

It took Rafael 8 years to get in a dig on the Irishman – I’m sure he feels it was well worth the wait.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor took to ‘X’ sharing the news of his withdrawal from UFC 303 saying:

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

At present there is no timeline as to when McGregor will be back in action.

What do you think of Rafael Dos Anjos’ advice for the Irishman?

