Dana White confirms Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya will headline UFC 305 in Perth

By Susan Cox - June 17, 2024

Dana White has confirmed that Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya will headline UFC 305 in Perth.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 305 will take place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

It has been determined that the main event will feature a middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

It was last Friday that UFC CEO Dana White, while standing in the ‘War Room’, announced the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 was off due to an injured McGregor. In the room was a UFC 305 board where fans saw names such as Adesanya, Song Yadong, Jack Della Maddalena, Steve Erceg, Drakkar Klose, and Gavin Tucker pegged for the event.

This led fight fans to believe it would be Du Plessis vs. Adesanya at UFC 305.

And now, according to MMA reporter Damon Martin, the match-up is a reality, taking to ‘X‘ Martin said:

“Dana White confirms Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis is official for #UFC305 (via @jimrome”

‘Stillknocks’ last fought and defeated Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) by split decision this past January at UFC 297, taking the title as his own.

‘The Last Stylebender’ hasn’t fought since September of 2023 at UFC 293 when he was defeated by Strickland by unanimous decision, losing his belt in the process.

Adesanya took to ‘X’ sharing a UFC 305 poster and confirmed his comeback with the phrase:

“The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet. The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone.”

Are you looking forward to Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya? Who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC UFC 305

Related

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor

Rafael Dos Anjos takes aim at Conor McGregor over UFC 303 withdrawal: “It’s just a bruise”

Susan Cox - June 17, 2024
Alex Pereira
UFC

New video footage shows the moment Alex Pereira accepted the call to save UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

New footage has been released of Alex Pereira accepting the call to officially save UFC 303 and compete in the main event.

Israel Adesanya training
Jack Della Maddalena

‘War Room’ photo reveals a number of fighters set to compete at UFC 305 in Perth

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

An image of the UFC’s war room has given fans an insight into who may be competing on the UFC 305 card in Perth, Australia.

Kamaru Usman
Michael Page

Michael ‘Venom’ Page plans to callout Kamaru Usman after finishing Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is considering calling out Kamaru Usman if he can get through Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

Dana White pleased with how UFC booked replacement fights for major events: "It's the business, man"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is happy with how the top MMA promotion handled a couple of key fight changes.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas looks back on bad interaction with Maycee Barber's father: "That's not cool"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to improve cornerman work: “He needs to master the corner"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been praised for both his fighting career as well as his coaching, but even he isn’t perfect in all areas.

Dana White, Aidan White
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93 Bonus Report: Four fighters take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303: "The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly"

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.