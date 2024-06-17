Dana White confirms Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya will headline UFC 305 in Perth

Dana White has confirmed that Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya will headline UFC 305 in Perth.

UFC 305 will take place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

It has been determined that the main event will feature a middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

It was last Friday that UFC CEO Dana White, while standing in the ‘War Room’, announced the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 was off due to an injured McGregor. In the room was a UFC 305 board where fans saw names such as Adesanya, Song Yadong, Jack Della Maddalena, Steve Erceg, Drakkar Klose, and Gavin Tucker pegged for the event.

This led fight fans to believe it would be Du Plessis vs. Adesanya at UFC 305.

And now, according to MMA reporter Damon Martin, the match-up is a reality, taking to ‘X‘ Martin said:

Dana White confirms Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis is official for #UFC305 in Perth, Australia (via @jimrome) #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 17, 2024

‘Stillknocks’ last fought and defeated Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) by split decision this past January at UFC 297, taking the title as his own.

‘The Last Stylebender’ hasn’t fought since September of 2023 at UFC 293 when he was defeated by Strickland by unanimous decision, losing his belt in the process.

Adesanya took to ‘X’ sharing a UFC 305 poster and confirmed his comeback with the phrase:

☀️🌍🌘

The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet.

The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. 🌅

The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/u5Swlzr6TW — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 17, 2024

Are you looking forward to Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya? Who will you be betting on for the win?

