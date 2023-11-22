King Mo lashes out at Scott Coker following news of Bellator – PFL merger

By Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Former Bellator veteran King Mo has taken aim at Scott Coker.

King Mo and Scott Coker

On Monday, it was revealed that the PFL has bought Bellator in a massive deal that will change the landscape of MMA. The general consensus was that it will be good for the sport, as it could be a legit promotion that could rival the UFC.

However, King Mo who fought 17 times in Bellator and five times in Strikeforce under Scott Coker, doesn’t appear to be a fan of the deal. After it was announced, he took to social media to blast Coker with the following remarks:

@BellatorMMA. last thing…..Scott Coker…..you hired a man that calls you an idiot. You hired a man that called you incompetent. You talk shita out everyone. Jane, Carie, Big John, and Punk. Mike Kogan…..you are a first class bitch! Your bitch ass will get yours,” King Mo tweeted.

As of right now, it’s uncertain why King Mo went at Bellator and Scott Coker over the deal with the PFL. But, there’s no question the retired MMA fighter is not happy with his former boss and employer. Coker has also yet to respond to Muhammed Lawal’s tweet and whether or not he will is uncertain at this time.

King Mo (21-10 and one No Contest) ended his MMA career on a four-fight losing streak and last fought at Bellator 233 in 2019 when he was knocked out by Andrew Kapel. Prior to that, he was TKO’d by Jiri Prochazka, TKO’d by Liam McGeary and TKO’d by Ryan Bader. In Bellator, Lawal went 10-7 and had fought for the interim light heavyweight title back in 2013.

King Mo is the former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion and in his career has notable wins over Gegard Mousasi, Jiri Prochazka, Cheick Kongo, Dustin Jacoby, and Rampage Jackson among others.

