Just Scrap Radio Ep. 88 with Maycee Barber, Alex Morono, Drakkar Klose, and Orion Cosce

The 88th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 277.

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked women’s flyweight Maycee Barber (1:50). Next, UFC welterweight Alex Morono comes on. UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose (27:12) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Orion Cosce (38:58).

Maycee Barber comes on to recap her UFC 276 fight against Jessica Eye and what she takes away from the fight. Maycee also talks about training at Team Alpha Male and how that gym has benefited her. She also touches on being a free agent, when she would like to return, and who she wants in her next fight. ‘The Future’ touches on Valentina Shevchenko’s split decision win over Taila Santos and why she thinks Shevchenko is more beatable now. Maycee also talks about Miesha Tate’s flyweight debut loss to Lauren Murphy and why she is interested in the fight.

Alex Morono then joins the show to preview his UFC 277 fight against Matthew Semelsberger. Alex talks about not fighting last December, fighting near his home in Dallas, and why he is excited about this matchup. The Fortis MMA product also touches on what a win does for him and his former foe Donald Cerrone retiring.

Drakkar Klose comes on to preview his UFC 277 fight against Rafa Garcia. Drakkar talks about Diego Ferreira pulling out and whether or not he thought he would get an opponent. He talks about what a win does for him and only having a few fights left on his deal. He closes things out by talking about his partner Cortney Casey’s controversial decision loss.

Orion Cosce closes the program to discuss his UFC 277 fight against Blood Diamond. Orion talks about the fight being canceled two times previously. He also touches on his layoff and his debut loss and what he takes away from it.

