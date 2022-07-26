Leon Edwards shares prediction for “f**ked up” Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 279: “I’d love Nate to get it done”

Leon Edwards has revealed that he wants to see Nate Diaz get the job done against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

For years now Nate Diaz has been seen as something of an enigma in the world of mixed martial arts and rightly so. From big wins to incredible moments on the mic and beyond, the Stockton king rarely plays by the rules and instead chooses to follow his own path.

His next outing will come against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 with the majority of fans and pundits believing it’ll be his last ride in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His latest bout at UFC 263 last year came against Leon Edwards, with Diaz coming close to pulling off another memorable upset.

During an appearance at UFC London, Edwards himself actually noted that he’d like to see Diaz defeat Chimaev against all odds.

“If I had to put money on it I’d probably go Khamzat – but I’d love Nate to get it done,” Edwards said. “He’s done so much for the company and I wish they gave him a veteran, a nice fight to bow out to. To give an up-and-coming guy that’s had four or five fights in the UFC, and a wrestler guy as well – I think they f*cked up. They should’ve gave him a better fight. But I would love Nate to get it done. But as I said, if I’m a betting man I’d probably go with Khamzat.”

“You can’t not like Nate,” Edwards said. “He is who he is. I’ve watched this guys coming up at 16 or 17 when I was getting into MMA. I wish him well in his career and whatever he wishes to do next. Jake Paul or wherever he decides to go.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

