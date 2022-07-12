Just Scrap Radio Ep. 86 with Michelle Waterson, Dustin Jacoby, Felice Herrig, and Cody Brundage

The 86th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Long Island.

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked strawweight Michelle Waterson (2:18). Next, 15th-ranked light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (15:59) stops by. BKFC fighter Felice Herrig (30:35) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (50:00).

Michelle Waterson opens up the show to preview her UFC Long Island co-main event fight against Amanda Lemos. Michelle talks about the injury that forced her out of the Amanda Ribas fight and whether or not she is surprised she’s fighting Lemos. Waterson also talks about training with Lemos in the past, the state of the strawweight division, and what a win does for her. She also talks about filming a movie and how she sees herself doing that in the future.

Dustin Jacoby then comes on to preview his UFC Long Island fight against Da Un Jung. Dustin talks about not getting a ranked opponent, fighting in front of fans, and what a win over Jung does for him. He also talks about training at Factory X and what the rest of the year will look like for him.

Felice Herrig then stops by to discuss her ending her retirement to sign with BKFC. Felice talks about retiring from MMA but wanting to do BKFC or boxing and how this offer came together. She also talks about her UFC career and when she wants to make her BKFC debut.

Cody Brundage closes out the program to recap his UFC Vegas 58 first-round TKO win over Tresean Gore. Cody talks about what surprised him in the fight and him hoping to silence the doubters. He also talks about cornering Jacoby for his fight and when he might return.

