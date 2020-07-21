Just Scrap Radio Ep. 3 with Dan Lambert, Peter Sobotta and Ricky Bandejas

The third episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Fight Island 3 and Bellator 242.

Host Cole Shelton is first joined by American Top Team owner Dan Lambert (1:56). Then, UFC welterweight Peter Sobotta (24:29) comes on and the final guest is Bellator bantamweight, Ricky Bandejas (41:26).

Dan Lambert opens up the show to recap Jorge Masvidal’s UFC 251 fight against Kamaru Usman. The ATT owner discusses whether or not he wanted “Gamebred” to take the fight and how much training Masvidal was doing ahead of the fight. Lambert then explains how different a rematch between Masvidal and Usman would go with a full camp. He then discusses what is next for Amanda Nunes and Joanna Jedrzejczyk after both recently hinted at retirement. Lambert recaps Dustin Poirier’s win over Dan Hooker and what could be next for him. Finally, the ATT owner concludes the chat discussing his relationship with Colby Covington.

Peter Sobotta then comes on to discuss his return to the Octagon against Alex Oliveira on July 25. The German welterweight has not fought since March of 2018 when he suffered a TKO loss to Leon Edwards. Sobotta explains why he has been away for so long. He also reveals this is the final fight of his UFC contract and says if he loses and gets cut, he will most likely retire from MMA. Finally, the 33-year-old explains why he will call out Demian Maia and Gunnar Nelson if he wins on Saturday.

Ricky Bandejas is the final guest of the show where he previews his Bellator 242 main event scrap again Sergio Pettis on July 24. Bandejas discusses being the main event for the first Bellator show since the COVID-19 pandemic. He then explains where a win over Pettis puts him in the division. Finally, he talks about why he wants the rematches against Juan Archuleta and Patrick Mix for the belt.

