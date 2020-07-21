Video | Jorge Masvidal releases footage of backstage encounter with Michael Bisping

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has released footage of him and Michael Bisping officially squashing their beef backstage at a past event.

While the two UFC veterans do now appear to be on great terms, once upon a time, there was a real sense of animosity between them that had been detailed thoroughly in various interviews and actual interactions between the two.

The core of the rivalry, at the time, seemed to stem from Bisping’s feud with Yoel Romero who was and still is a close friend of Masvidal’s.

In the enclosed video, Masvidal and Bisping are shown to be conversing with one another backstage in a way that would certainly indicate they’re no longer rivals of any kind.

Ever since their initial “heat” began, both men have gone down very different paths. Bisping has now moved on to commentary after retiring from mixed martial arts, whereas “Gamebred” went on the run of a lifetime in 2019 before challenging Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship on Fight Island.

During a past episode of his Believe You Me podcast last year, Bisping spoke about his admiration for Masvidal and how they were able to patch things up.

“But listen, Jorge came up and he was cool as f*ck man,” Bisping said of Masvidal (via MMANews). “And I think he realized, cause when I saw him in London I walked past him. If I wanted to be an asshole there, I could’ve been an asshole. But I said, ‘hey what’s up Jorge?’ And he kind of nodded. I think that was, without saying squashing the beef type thing. But he was cool as hell man. He was cool as hell. I said congratulations, I said some kind words because how can you not?”

“At the end of the day, you gotta respect that,” Bisping added, praising Masvidal. “What he did out there, that was f*cking phenomenal. Not only did he make history, the fastest knockout in UFC history. He just knocked out a 19-0 undefeated fighter in five seconds or three seconds or two seconds, whatever it was. You gotta give the man his respect and he was very gracious. He took the respect and he didn’t act like an idiot, he didn’t try and start sh*t with me. And he was actually cool, we said some nice words back and forth and I gave him a little hug at the end. So yeah, I don’t know. I guess maybe we’re cool now, you never know.”

Are you surprised Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal squashed their beef?