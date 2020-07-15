Bellator announces full lineup for July 24 comeback card

The full lineup for Bellator 242, scheduled for July 24 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, has been revealed.

Bellator 242 will mark the promotion’s return from a pandemic-related shutdown. The card will be headlined by a fantastic bantamweight showdown between Bellator staple Ricky Bandejas and former UFC talent Sergio Pettis.

The Bellator 242 main card also sees a co-main event pitting Jason Jackson (11-4) against Jordan Mein (31-12), who will be making his Bellator debut, in a welterweight contest, a 145-pound bout between the always-exciting Tywan Claxton (6-1) and undefeated Jay Jay Wilson (5-0) of New Zealand, while Aaron Pico (5-3) returns to featherweight against Chris Hatley, Jr. (8-2), who upset Bellator mainstay Gaston Bolanos earlier this year.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 242 includes a bantamweight affair featuring Roufusport’s Raufeon Stots (13-1) taking on Cass Bell (5-0) of Humboldt County, Calif., a heavyweight slugfest between Steve Mowry (7-0) and Rudy Schaffroth (6-1, 1 NC) and Logan Storley (11-0) putting his unblemished record on the line against Mark Lemminger (10-1) in a 170-pound matchup.

“On July 24, Bellator is back,” said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker in a Wednesday press release. “I am thrilled to announce our return event this month at Mohegan Sun, which has always been an incredible venue partner for us. The team has worked tirelessly to make this show happen and I know the fighters are ready to compete. We put together an exciting card with great matchups, featuring some of our best rising prospects. We look forward to our fans joining us on Paramount Network for what will surely be a memorable night of action inside the Bellator cage.”

See the full Bellator 242 card below:

Bellator 242 Main Card:

Paramount Network | 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

Bantamweight Main Event: Ricky Bandejas (13-3) vs. Sergio Pettis (19-5)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Jason Jackson (11-4) vs. Jordan Mein (31-12)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Tywan Claxton (6-1) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (5-0)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (5-3) vs. Chris Hatley, Jr. (8-2)

Bellator 242 Preliminary Card:

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Logan Storley (11-0) vs. Mark Lemminger (10-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Raufeon Stots (13-1) vs. Cass Bell (5-0)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Steve Mowry (7-0) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (6-1, 1 NC)