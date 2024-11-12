Just Scrap Radio Ep. 183 with Eryk Anders and Damon Jackson

By Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

The 183rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 309.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 183

We’re first joined by UFC middleweight Eryk Anders (1:07). Next, UFC lightweight Damon Jackson (11:17) joins the show.

Eryk Anders opens up the show to preview his UFC 309 fight against Chris Weidman. Anders talks about getting to fight a former champ and a legend in Weidman in Madison Square Garden. Eryk talks about where he did training camp, and if he brought in anyone for Weidman. He then talked about the fight and gave an update on when he plans to retire.

Damon Jackson closes out the show to preview his UFC 309 fight against Jim Miller. Damon talks about his decision to move up to lightweight after his last fight. He then talks about getting the chance to fight a legend in Miller and fight at MSG. He talks about what a win does for him and his goals going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

