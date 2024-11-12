What’s next for Carlos Prates and Neil Magny after UFC Vegas 100?
The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for the final time in 2024 for UFC Vegas 100 which saw Carlos Prates take on Neil Mgany in the main event.
Prates entered the fight coming off a knockout win over Li Jingliang as the Brazilian was 3-0 in the UFC with all three fights this year. Magny, meanwhile, was coming off a first-round knockout loss to Michael Morales.
In the end, it was Prates who scored another first-round knockout to cement himself as a legit welterweight contender. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.
Carlos Prates
Carlos Prates showed everyone he is a true contender at welterweight. The Brazilian made his UFC debut earlier this year. He’s now 4-0 and will be in the rankings come Tuesday. Prates showed off good takedown defense and then hurt Magny on the feet and eventually got the KO with 10 seconds left in the round.
The win was a massive win for Prates who got past Magny with ease. The Brazilian looks like the real deal and should fight a top-10 opponent next. A logical next fight is to face Geoff Neal who is a tough out for anyone and will be a good test to see if Prates is a legit title contender.
Neil Magny
Neil Magny suffered another first-round knockout loss at UFC Vegas 100. The loss to Carlos Prates likely ends his time as a ranked welterweight and a true contender.
However, Magny is still a good gatekeeper for the welterweight division to see if the up-and-comers are legit contenders. Magny should continue to fight young fighters. A logical next bout should be against Themba Gorimbo to see if Gorimbo is a future ranked contender. It’s a tough test for both men and a fight that could be a co-main on a Fight Night or a main card fight on a pay-per-view.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Carlos Prates Neil Magny UFC