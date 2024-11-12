What’s next for Carlos Prates and Neil Magny after UFC Vegas 100?

By Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for the final time in 2024 for UFC Vegas 100 which saw Carlos Prates take on Neil Mgany in the main event.

Carlos Prates and Neil Magny

Prates entered the fight coming off a knockout win over Li Jingliang as the Brazilian was 3-0 in the UFC with all three fights this year. Magny, meanwhile, was coming off a first-round knockout loss to Michael Morales.

In the end, it was Prates who scored another first-round knockout to cement himself as a legit welterweight contender. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.

Carlos Prates

Carlos Prates showed everyone he is a true contender at welterweight. The Brazilian made his UFC debut earlier this year. He’s now 4-0 and will be in the rankings come Tuesday. Prates showed off good takedown defense and then hurt Magny on the feet and eventually got the KO with 10 seconds left in the round.

The win was a massive win for Prates who got past Magny with ease. The Brazilian looks like the real deal and should fight a top-10 opponent next. A logical next fight is to face Geoff Neal who is a tough out for anyone and will be a good test to see if Prates is a legit title contender.

Neil Magny

Neil Magny suffered another first-round knockout loss at UFC Vegas 100. The loss to Carlos Prates likely ends his time as a ranked welterweight and a true contender.

However, Magny is still a good gatekeeper for the welterweight division to see if the up-and-comers are legit contenders. Magny should continue to fight young fighters. A logical next bout should be against Themba Gorimbo to see if Gorimbo is a future ranked contender. It’s a tough test for both men and a fight that could be a co-main on a Fight Night or a main card fight on a pay-per-view.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Neil Magny UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 183

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 183 with Eryk Anders and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024
Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov continue to trade barbs over potential UFC 310 clash: "Your talking will not help"

Josh Evanoff - November 11, 2024

UFC welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov continue to go back and forth.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic relishing in underdog role heading into UFC 309 return: "Keep talking s*it about me!"

Josh Evanoff - November 11, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic loves the doubters heading into his return.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic bats away Jon Jones' warning over disrespectful comments: "Well I'm sorry if I hurt his feelings"

Josh Evanoff - November 11, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded to Jon Jones’ recent outburst.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman vows to "shock people" with his performance at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 11, 2024

Chris Weidman vows to surprise people with how good he looks on Saturday at UFC 309.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal insists UFC return is on track, doubles down on Leon Edwards callout

Fernando Quiles - November 11, 2024
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Michael Bisping

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall doesn't happen, Michael Bisping thinks UFC should strip 'Bones' of title

Fernando Quiles - November 11, 2024

Michael Bisping thinks the UFC should strongly consider stripping Jon Jones of the heavyweight title if he avoids Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones reaffirms belief that beating Tom Aspinall would do nothing for his legacy: “I would literally be in the same position I am now”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

Jon Jones doesn’t believe that defeating Tom Aspinall in a unification fight would do anything for his legacy.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier shoots down the idea that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting Tom Aspinall: “He is not afraid of that guy”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder has urged fellow fighters against signing with rival promotion ONE Championship.