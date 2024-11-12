What’s next for Carlos Prates and Neil Magny after UFC Vegas 100?

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for the final time in 2024 for UFC Vegas 100 which saw Carlos Prates take on Neil Mgany in the main event.

Prates entered the fight coming off a knockout win over Li Jingliang as the Brazilian was 3-0 in the UFC with all three fights this year. Magny, meanwhile, was coming off a first-round knockout loss to Michael Morales.

In the end, it was Prates who scored another first-round knockout to cement himself as a legit welterweight contender. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.