Just Scrap Radio Ep. 162 with Austen Lane and Anthony Taylor

The 162nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 91.

We’re first joined by UFC heavyweight Austen Lane (0:48). Next, former Bellator fighter and current influencer boxer Anthony Taylor (12:06) comes on.

Austen Lane opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 91 fight against Jhonata Diaz at UFC Vegas 91. Lane talks about his loss to Justin Tafa, what he took away from fighting him, and the unique start to his MMA career. He then chats about facing a UFC newcomer and the style matchup that comes with it. Austen also chats about his career in the NFL and why he decided to transition to MMA.

Anthony Taylor comes back on to discuss his promotion Creator Fight League, which eyes to be the minor leagues to KSI’s Misfits Boxing. Anthony discusses why he decided to start the promotion, what he plans on it being and talks about the first event. He also chats about his own career and when fans may see him back boxing.

