Nine fights announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event

Nine fights have been announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event.

UFC 297 will take place on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Headlining the event will be a middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) and Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA).

Strickland, 32, will be defending his middleweight title for the first time when he meets up with Du Plessis.

Also on the UFC 297 card, as announced by UFC on TNT Sports on ‘X‘ will be:

“TORONTO IS GETTING A BANGER!”

Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2 MMA) will meet in the co-main event for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.

Neil Magny (28-11 MMA) vs. Mike Mallot (10-1 MMA)

Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MM) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA)

Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) vs. Movsar Evloev (17-0 MMA)

Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) vs. Carlos Ulberg (9-1 MMA)

Brad Katona (13-2 MMA) vs. Garrett Armfield (9-3 MMA)

Chris Curtis (30-10 MMA) vs. Mark-Andre Barriault (16-6 MMA)

Charles Jourdain (15-6 MMA) vs. Sean Woodson (10-1 MMA)

Of the fighters added to the UFC 297 card, four are Canadians.

Mike Malott, 32, from Nova Scotia is on a 6-fight winning streak and will be aiming to make it 7 when he meets up with welterweight Neil Magny.

Marc-Andre Barriault, 33, from Quebec has won 2 in a row coming into his middleweight bout with Chris Curtis.

Charles Jourdain, 27, also from Quebec, has 2 victories under his belt coming into his featherweight fight with Sean Woodson.

Also, Serhiy Sidey (10-1 MMA) will face his hometown crowd in Toronto when he meets up with Ramon Taveras (9-2 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC 297.

Are you looking forward to the stacked card at UFC 297 this coming January? Who are you picking to win when Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis collide for the middleweight title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!